Who will be Kentucky's next coach? With Nate Oats off board, here are the latest odds

With Kentucky basketball's John Calipari era reportedly coming to an end after 15 seasons, who could be the Wildcats' next coach?

On Monday, Alabama's Nate Oats had the best odds, per Bookies.com, to succeed Calipari, who will reportedly be Arkansas' next head coach. Oats was second in BetOnline's Monday odds.

Since those odds were released, Oats is among those who have said publicly that they are not interested in the expected opening in Lexington.

Here's a look at BetOnline's latest odds:

Kentucky basketball coaching odds

via BetOnline on April 9

Scott Drew, Baylor | +160

Billy Donovan, Chicago Bulls | +200

Dan Hurley, UConn | +350

Mark Pope, BYU | +1000

Richard Pitino, New Mexico | +2000

Rick Pitino, St. John's | +2000

Sean Miller, Xavier | +2000

Chris Beard, Ole Miss | +2000

T.J. Otzelberger, Iowa State | +2000

Will Wade, McNeese State | +2000

