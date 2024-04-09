Who will be Kentucky's next coach? With Nate Oats off board, here are the latest odds
With Kentucky basketball's John Calipari era reportedly coming to an end after 15 seasons, who could be the Wildcats' next coach?
On Monday, Alabama's Nate Oats had the best odds, per Bookies.com, to succeed Calipari, who will reportedly be Arkansas' next head coach. Oats was second in BetOnline's Monday odds.
Since those odds were released, Oats is among those who have said publicly that they are not interested in the expected opening in Lexington.
Here's a look at BetOnline's latest odds:
Kentucky basketball coaching odds
via BetOnline on April 9
Scott Drew, Baylor | +160
Billy Donovan, Chicago Bulls | +200
Dan Hurley, UConn | +350
Mark Pope, BYU | +1000
Richard Pitino, New Mexico | +2000
Rick Pitino, St. John's | +2000
Sean Miller, Xavier | +2000
Chris Beard, Ole Miss | +2000
T.J. Otzelberger, Iowa State | +2000
Will Wade, McNeese State | +2000
Reach sports reporter Prince James Story at pstory@gannett.com and follow him on X at @PrinceJStory.
This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Who will be the next Kentucky basketball coach? Latest odds for UK job