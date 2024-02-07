Kentucky WR transfer making smooth transition to Warriors football team

Feb. 7—After signing the bulk of the 2024 recruiting class in December, the Hawaii football team will gain official commitments today from an offensive lineman, a defensive lineman and a linebacker.

Offensive lineman Elijah "Boogie" Henderson of Junipero Serra High in San Mateo, Calif., defensive tackle Daniel Faletoi of Roosevelt High and linebacker Matteus Ioane of Leilehua are expected to sign today, the first day of the spring-semester commitment period for football prospects.

Wide receiver Dekel Crowdus Jr., a late addition to this recruiting class, is enrolled at UH and participating in spring training. Crowdus, a 4-star prospect in high school, was at Kentucky the previous three seasons.

"It's pretty smooth," Crowdus said of the first three weeks as a UH student-athlete. "I'm good at adapting. I'm very comfortable with my teammates. Everybody in Hawaii provides a smile. It's joyful here."

Crowdus, who grew up in Lexington, Ky., spent his junior year at IMG Academy in Florida before returning to his hometown to attend Frederick Douglass High. As a prep senior, Crowdus was ranked as the 48th-best receiver in the 2021 class, according to 247Sports. Recruiting services listed his 40-yard time at 4.3 seconds.

Crowdus received interest from dozens of schools, including Ohio State and Oklahoma. Because he was recruited during the pandemic, he only visited Clemson, Michigan and Kentucky. He chose the Wildcats, whose campus is 10 minutes from Crowdus' home.

He redshirted as a freshman in 2021 after suffering a knee strain, then played in 10 games in each of the next two seasons.

Crowdus entered the transfer portal last month. Soon after, UH receivers coach Jared Ursua contacted Crowdus.

Crowdus said he was impressed with videos of UH's offense. "I saw Hawaii threw a lot," Crowdus recalled. "I decided to come here and show my talent."

Ursua said the successful path of wideout Steven McBride, who had a breakout season with the Warriors after transferring from Kansas last year, was influential in Crowdus' recruitment. McBride led the Warriors with 1,024 receiving yards on 63 catches in 2023.

"You had a guy who had (15 catches at Kansas) one year," Ursua said of McBride. "And you show what you can do if you're put out there (in the run-and-shoot offense). That's really appealing as a receiver."

Ursua said Crowdus has a "great approach on the football" and "notable speed." Ursua likened Crowdus to former UH receiver C.J. Hawthorne and JoJo Ward.

"There's a silhouette," Ursua said of the preferred UH receiver. "We're looking for guys to put through that."

—

