Kentucky women’s basketball transfer, a leader on and off the court, is staying in the SEC

Nyah Leveretter is staying in the Southeastern Conference.

Georgia women’s basketball announced on Friday morning that the former Kentucky forward signed with the Bulldogs after four seasons with the Wildcats. Leveretter missed the 2023-24 season while recovering from a torn ACL suffered on the court against Vanderbilt in February 2023, but she has more than 60 games of experience, including 32 starts.

During her junior season with the Wildcats, Leveretter made 21 starts in 26 games and averaged career highs in both points (2.5) and rebounds (3.9) per contest. Leveretter joined the Wildcats as a freshman in 2020, one of the few players to see the entirety of Kyra Elzy’s tenure as head coach in Lexington.

During her time at UK, Leveretter’s impact off the court was arguably greater than that on it, serving on the SEC Basketball Leadership Council in both her junior and senior years and as the UK Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) vice president this school year. Leveretter was inducted into UK’s prestigious Frank G. Ham Society of Character last year and was appointed to the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Student-Athlete Engagement Group this year.

Though Leveretter never officially announced her intention to enter the transfer portal, reports of her doing so first surfaced on March 18, the first official day of the portal’s opening. On April 17, Leveretter posted a heartfelt goodbye to Instagram, featuring several photos with her graduation cap and stole, the former of which was adorned with a photo of her UK jersey.

“It’s almost that time!” Leveretter captioned the post. “On May 3rd I will be graduating from the University of Kentucky with a Broadcast Journalism degree. These four years have flown by and I cannot believe my time here is coming to an end. God has ordered my steps in ways that never fail to leave me speechless and so thankful. The little girl in me would be so proud to see how far we’ve come. This place has given me so many memories to be so proud of, and it’s crazy to think that this is just the beginning for me. I’m so thankful for everyone who has poured into me and helped me grow into the person I am today. Master’s up next !!!”

Leveretter is the fifth Wildcat to name a transfer destination since the end of the 2023-24 season. Leading scorer Ajae Petty (Ohio State) and senior guard Eniya Russell (Mississippi State) were the first to do so, announcing their commitments on April 15. Second-leading scorer Maddie Scherr announced her commitment to Texas Christian on April 18, and Brooklynn Miles pledged for Pittsburgh on April 20.

The Wildcats’ 2024-25 roster currently has nine players — returning guards Cassidy Rowe and Saniah Tyler; incoming freshmen Tanah Becker, Lexi Blue (No. 40 in espnW) and Clara Silva; Eastern Florida State College sophomore Amelia Hassett and transfers Georgia Amoore (Virginia Tech), Clara Strack (Virginia Tech) and Teonni Key (North Carolina).

Kentucky’s Nyah Leveretter, right, shoots while defended by Georgia’s Diamond Battles during a game at Memorial Coliseum on Feb. 16, 2023.

