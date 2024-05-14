Kentucky women’s basketball’s SEC home and away opponents revealed for 2024-25 season

Big Blue Nation gained a bit more insight into what Kenny Brooks’ inaugural campaign might bring on Tuesday afternoon with the SEC’s announcement of the home and away designations for the 2024-25 season.

The Wildcats will host Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Mississippi State, Tennessee and Texas in the newly renovated Memorial Coliseum.

Kentucky will also play at Florida, Georgia, Ole Miss, Missouri, South Carolina, Vanderbilt, Texas A&M and Oklahoma.

The 2024-25 season will mark the start of a new era for the Southeastern Conference, with Oklahoma and Texas making their official entries to the SEC. Now featuring 16 teams, gone are the days of UK facing a trio of opponents both home and away, including one permanent opponent — which just so happened to be juggernaut South Carolina. This will be the first season since 1995-96 that UK won’t face the Gamecocks both home and away.

The SEC’s 16-game schedule for women’s basketball continues, but with a new look to reflect the new addition. Instead of tackling permanent opponents, each program will have just one rotating opponent to face both home and away.

Kentucky’s draw this season? The Georgia Bulldogs, who are looking to level up following a disappointing 12-18 (3-13 SEC) campaign that resulted in a 13th-place finish in the league. Last season, the Wildcats split their two meetings with the Bulldogs. UK fell to Georgia at Stegeman Coliseum on Feb. 4 but earned a critical win in the first round of the SEC Tournament on March 6. The Bulldogs lead Kentucky 41-23 in the all-time series.

Game dates, times and TV designations for SEC games will be announced at a later date.

