New Kentucky women’s basketball coach reveals first hire for new staff

Kenny Brooks has made his first coaching hire.

Lindsey Hicks, a four-year assistant under Brooks at Virginia Tech and his associate head coach for the 2023-24 season, will serve as the associate head coach for Kentucky women’s basketball.

Hicks joined Brooks’ staff at Virginia Tech ahead of the 2020-21 campaign, and helped the Hokies to a record of 94-33 (49-21 ACC) over the course of four seasons. The Hokies also had their two highest WNBA Draft picks in program history during Hicks’ time with the program, in second-rounders Aisha Sheppard (2022) and Kayana Traylor (2023). Virginia Tech also had two WNBA Draft picks in one year for the first time ever, when Traylor and forward Taylor Soule both had their names called.

Hicks worked closely with the post players at Virginia Tech, and helped develop All-America center and projected WNBA Draft selection Liz Kitley, who will graduate as the program’s all-time leader in games started (151), minutes played (4,326), points scored (2,709), double-double games (76), rebounds grabbed (1,506) and shots blocked (331). Kitley is a three-time ACC Player of the Year, a three-time selection to the ACC All-Defensive Team and a four-time selection to the All-ACC First Team.

Whole squad was hype for Coach Hicks pic.twitter.com/BCEK90EPD0 — Virginia Tech Women's Basketball (@HokiesWBB) March 3, 2024

Hicks, a Lebanon, Ohio, native, is a former player herself. She was a runner-up for Ohio’s Ms. Basketball award and spent four seasons as a player at Purdue under head coach Kristy Curry (now at Alabama). Hicks and the Boilermakers won a trio of Big Ten championships and made four straight NCAA Tournament appearances, including a 2001 national championship appearance, a 2003 Elite Eight berth and a trip to the 2004 Sweet 16.

She played six seasons professionally overseas before retiring in 2010, going on to serve as an assistant coach at Morehead State for two years. Hicks then reunited with Curry in Tuscaloosa and worked as the video coordinator at Alabama for two seasons. Hicks also spent the 2015-16 season with Northwestern State as an assistant coach before three seasons as an assistant coach at Louisiana Tech.

Lindsey Hicks is the first hire for the staff of new Kentucky women’s basketball coach Kenny Brooks. She will serve in Lexington in the same associate coach position she operated in at Virginia Tech.

UK athletics director Mitch Barnhart named Brooks as the ninth head coach of Kentucky women’s basketball on March 26. Since Brooks’ hiring, the Wildcats have signed transfers Georgia Amoore, an All-America graduate point guard, and Clara Strack, a 6-foot-5 freshman center and Kitley’s backup, from Virginia Tech. UK has also picked up commitments from Northeast Florida State College sophomore Amelia Hassett, a 6-3 forward, and Lexi Blue, a 6-2 guard and the No. 38 overall recruit in the class of 2024.

