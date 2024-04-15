Kentucky women’s basketball adds more height with UNC transfer Teonni Key

Kenny Brooks just brought a little more ACC to Kentucky women’s basketball.

Teonni Key, a 2021 McDonald’s All-American and former No. 9 overall recruit in the class of 2021, announced her commitment to UK via social media after three seasons at North Carolina.

“Let’s get it BBN ! #AGTG,” the 6-foot-4 redshirt sophomore forward captioned the post.

Key, a native of Cary, North Carolina, tore her ACL in a preseason scrimmage ahead of her freshman season and did not take the court until the 2022-23 campaign. She received minimal playing time in each of her two healthy seasons.

During the Tar Heels’ 2023-24 season, Key averaged 2.7 points, 2.5 rebounds, 0.3 assists, 0.2 steals and 0.6 blocks in 9.4 minutes per game. She’s played in 51 collegiate games and made one start.

Key is the younger sister of Tamari Key, Tennessee women’s basketball’s all-time blocks leader.

Key is the third transfer commitment for Brooks. She joins former Virginia Tech players Georgia Amoore, a graduate All-America point guard, and 6-foot-5 freshman center Clara Strack. The Wildcats have also received commitments from 6-foot-2 guard Lexi Blue (No. 40 in espnW 100) of Lake Highland Prep, 6-foot-3 forward Amelia Hassett of Eastern Florida State College and 6-foot-7 international prospect Clara Silva, all of whom were previously signed with the Hokies.

Since the firing of Kyra Elzy on March 11, five active Wildcats have publicly declared for the transfer portal — leading scorer Ajae Petty, starting point guard Brooklynn Miles, senior Eniya Russell and freshmen Jordy Griggs and Janaé Walker. Petty announced her commitment to Ohio State on Monday afternoon following an official visit to Columbus this weekend. All others have yet to announce a transfer destination.

Seniors Nyah Leveretter and Maddie Scherr, as well as sophomore guard Amiya Jenkins, are not listed on the Wildcats’ online roster for the 2024-25 season but have yet to make any public statements regarding their future plans. Sophomore guards Cassidy Rowe and Saniah Tyler are the only Wildcats from last season still listed on next year’s roster. With Key’s commitment, Amoore (5-foot-6), Rowe (5-foot-5) and Tyler (5-foot-6) are the only players currently slated to be on the Wildcats’ 2024-25 roster shorter than 6-foot-2.

Former UK signee Ramiya White out of Butler High School in Louisville announced via social media on April 5 that she would be reopening her recruitment.

Imari Berry, a former Clemson signee and the No. 16 overall recruit in the class of 2024 out of Clarksville, Tennessee, is also considering the Wildcats in a final three that also contains Louisville and North Carolina.

