Kentucky Wildcats will be close to full strength vs. Clemson in TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

University of Kentucky football players stretch before Tuesday's practice at the University North Florida's Harmon Stadium. The Wildcats play Clemson on Dec. 29 in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl.

JACKSONVILLE — College coaches in bowl games that are not in the College Football Playoff have been scrambling since the end of the regular season to piece together depth charts.

Kentucky coach Mark Stoops found the job less stressful.

When the Wildcats (7-5) play Clemson (8-4 ) in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl on Friday (Noon, ESPN), they will be at nearly full strength in terms of the roster with which they finished the regular season.

Running back Ray Davis (1,066 yards this season), offensive guard Kenneth Horsey and cornerback Andru Phillips are going to the NFL draft as underclassmen.

But Davis and Phillips decided to stay for the bowl game.

The Wildcats also lost 13 players to the transfer portal but three are playing in the bowl game: running back JuTahn McClain, wide receiver Cole Lanter and safety Elijah Reed.

The other 10 players did not have any starts for Kentucky this season.

Davis was the key player in the mix. He led the SEC in touchdowns this season, 13 rushing and seven receiving, had three 100-yard games and one massive output of 280 yards in a victory over Florida.

UK offense nearly intact

“That means a lot,” center Eli Cox said on Tuesday after the Wildcats practiced for 90 minutes at the University of North Florida’s Hodges Stadium, with ex-UK and current Jaguar players Josh Allen and Luke Fortner in attendance. “It speaks to his relationship that he has with the guys that he wanted to play in this game.”

Kentucky offensive coordinator Liam Cohen has a bounce in his step because UK is losing only two players off his two-deep depth chart, Horsey and offensive tackle Jeremy Flax.

With Davis, quarterback Devin Leary and his top three wide receivers (Barion Brown, Dane Key and Tavion Robinson, he hasn’t to change a thing.

Kentucky running back Ray Davis (1) scores a touchdown on Nov. 24 against Louisville, with teammate Anthony Brown-Stephens (5) escorting him into the end zone. Davis is leaving for the NFL after this season but is playing in the bowl game.

“I think it’s pretty self-explanatory when you have guys wanting to play in this game to finish off the right way,” Coen said.

Stoops, at a news conference before the Wildcats came to Jacksonville, said Davis’ decision, “says a lot about our team.”

“It doesn’t surprise me,” he said. “This is a really good group of guys, a good team.”

Did playing Clemson matter?

Coen thinks the opponent might have something to do with it. The two teams haven’t played since the 2009 Music City Bowl and this will be their fourth consecutive meeting in a bowl game.

“This is a great program we’re playing against,” he said of Clemson. “I think that has something that adds to this.”

The only difference on Friday will be some dept-chart reshuffling by Stoops. Dyan Ray, a second-team left tackle to end the regular season, will take over for Horsey at left guard and back up Courtland Ford at right tackle — who is replacing Flax.

Jaguars center Luke Fortner chats with Kentucky staff members during the Wildcats' practice at the University of North Florida on Tuesday. Fortner played at Kentucky.

Stoops is changing up his cornerback rotation, according to the team’s bowl depth chart, with Phillips and Maxwell Hairston flipping spots. Phillips ended the regular season as the boundary corner and Hairston as the field corner, and are reversing those roles.

The only player on the two-deep defensive chart who left the team for the portal is linebacker Keaton Wade.

Allen said the culture Mark Stoops has built keeps players coming back.

“They want to play football as long as they can,” Allen said. “College football is such a small part of your life … it’s over before you know it. I think these guys [who opted out and stayed on the team] wanted one more game with their teammates.”

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Wildcats roster relatively intact for the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl vs. Clemson