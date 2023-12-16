Kentucky Wildcat decommit Lorenzo Cowan makes his choice, commits to USC

Savannah (Georgia) Jenkins edge rusher Lorenzo Cowan announced his commitment to USC on Friday. The former Kentucky commit was impressed by the USC coaching staff and his visit to campus this week.

“USC offers so much beyond football, and not just academically,” Cowan said. “The experiences they offer, the people you’ll be around every day, the culture, and Coach Riley is an amazing leader!”

Cowan opened up On3 about his change of heart from Kentucky to USC. “I just wanted to be a part of the culture that they have there. The people that are on the team, they all show love. You always feel love all the time and you’re in L.A. It doesn’t get much better than that.”

The 6-3, 220-pound, three-star defender is considered to be the No. 1,018 prospect in the Class of 2024 as well as the No. 69 edge rusher and No. 120 prospect out of Georgia, per Chad Simmons of On3.

Cowan had 76 tackles this past season, including 11 stops for loss, eight sacks, 12 quarterback hurries and nine passes batted down. He also blocked three field goals and forced a fumble.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire