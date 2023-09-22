Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt football gameday guide: What to know about Wildcats' first SEC game

LEXINGTON — Countless words will be written and uttered about Ray Davis this week, as Kentucky's starting running back returns to Nashville, Tennessee, to face Vanderbilt, where he starred the past two seasons.

Mark Stoops doesn't expect he'll need much time with Davis to put any potential distractions to bed.

"It’ll be a three-minute conversation. ... He’s a very mature young man," said Stoops, now in his 11th season as the Wildcats' coach.

Davis, who had two touchdowns and nearly 200 yards of total offense in last week's win over Akron, has said Saturday's matchup isn't "Ray Davis vs. Vanderbilt. It's Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt." He reiterated that view Tuesday, noting he's trying his best to treat this week's matchup "like a normal game."

Even if that's far easier said than done.

"Being on that field again and knowing I'm forever cemented there and just knowing that it'll be emotional — but then at the end of the day, I'm trying to go out there and get a win," he said. "I'm not on Vanderbilt no more. I play for Kentucky, and that's kind of all that matters."

UK running back Ray Davis rips off a big run against Akron. Davis will lead the Wildcats against Vanderbilt this weekend.

Davis, who was the 10th Vanderbilt player to run for at least 1,000 yards in a season, has firsthand knowledge of this week's foe. His teammates hope to put that to good use Saturday.

"If I have any questions or anybody (else does), we can go to Ray to see what he thinks about this guy, what's the advantage, disadvantage," said sophomore wide receiver Barion Brown, a Nashville native. "That's a big plus for us to have Ray in the meeting room."

Davis took no time to acclimate to his new surroundings in Lexington. He's already rushed for 236 yards and three touchdowns on 33 carries in three games, with nine receptions for 143 yards and two scores.

"He's got good vision, good feet," Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea, who tutored Davis during his time with the Commodores, said Tuesday. "He's got a knack for finding the space. He's got a knack for knowing when to cut back and get against the grain and break the long one. He's also a really good receiver in the pass game, and we saw that when he was here."

Davis also is ready to find answers to lingering hypothetical questions.

"'What if this was live? What if this was a live scrimmage? What if I can tackle Ray?' All that stuff," Davis said, recalling conversations with his former defensive teammates. "So we finally get to take off the 'what-ifs?' and we finally get to put (a) 'was.' It was live. After Saturday, we'll get to have that conversation.

"The best man wins, but they'll finally have the opportunity to tackle me and talk all the smack that they want, and I'll have the ability to do the same."

Kentucky vs Vanderbilt football pregame notes

Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops looks on in UK's game against Akron. He and the Wildcats face Vanderbilt on Saturday.

The Wildcats are seeking a 4-0 start for the third season in a row. UK has achieved that only one other time in program history, more than 100 years ago (1909 through 1911).

Stoops is 5-5 in conference openers.

Kentucky has won six of the past seven games versus Vanderbilt, but the Commodores' lone win came last season in a 24-21 upset in Lexington. The victory snapped a 26-game SEC losing skid for Vandy.

UK linebacker Trevin Wallace has a league-best four sacks through three games.

Kentucky leads the all-time series against Vanderbilt 48-43-4. And the Wildcats have won the last three meetings in Nashville. But the Commodores still own a slight edge in games played in Nashville, 27-22-2.

Kentucky vs Vanderbilt football odds

Kentucky is a 13 ½-point favorite against Vanderbilt, according to the DraftKings college football odds.

How to watch Kentucky vs Vanderbilt football game

Who: Kentucky (3-0) at Vanderbilt (2-2)

When: Noon, Saturday, Sept. 23

Where: FirstBank Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee

TV: SEC Network

Radio: Tom Leach (play-by-play), Jeff Piecoro (analyst) and Dick Gabriel (sideline) will have the UK radio network call on 840 AM in Louisville and both 630 AM and 98.1 FM in Lexington and online at UKAthletics.com. The game also will be carried on satellite radio: Sirius (Channel 138), XM (Channel 190) and the SiriusXM app (Channel 961).

Streaming: Authenticated subscribers can access SEC Network via TV-connected devices or by going to WatchESPN.com, the WatchESPN app or ESPN+.

