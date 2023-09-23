Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt football live updates: Wildcats lead Commodores 21-0 in SEC opener

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Saturday marks a pair of firsts for the Kentucky football team in 2023.

For the first time this season, the Wildcats are playing away from home. And it doubles as UK's first SEC game, taking on Vanderbilt.

The Wildcats are 3-0, winning by an average of 31 points per game. The Commodores are 2-2 and coming off a road loss to Group of 5 opponent UNLV last week.

The Courier Journal's Ryan Black is at FirstBank Stadium and will have live updates throughout the game — here and on X, formerly known as Twitter — and complete coverage after. You can follow him on X at @RyanABlack.

Kentucky DE Tre'vonn Rybka injured

Tre'vonn Rybka, Kentucky's junior defensive end, came off the field prior to the final play of the first quarter holding his shoulder. After reaching the sideline, he went into the team's medical tent.

Kentucky 21, Vanderbilt 0 (1Q, 1:56)

Ray Davis crosses the goal line against his former team: The Vanderbilt-turned-Kentucky running back punched it in from the 2-yard line for the Wildcats' third touchdown of the day. Davis has scored at least one touchdown in each of Kentucky's four games this season.

Devin Leary tosses interception (1Q, 5:41)

After completing his first two passes, Leary's third didn't work out: He threw into double coverage. Intended for Barion Brown, Vanderbilt safety John Howse IV came up with it instead at the hosts' 7-yard line. No harm was done, however, as the UK defense quickly forced a three-and-out.

Kentucky 14, Vanderbilt 0 (1Q, 8:14)

The Wildcat defense is in on the scoring now: Cornerback Maxwell Hairston picked off Vanderbilt quarterback AJ Swann and returned it 29 yards for the score. It's Hairston's second interception of the season and first-ever TD at Kentucky.

Kentucky 7, Vanderbilt 0 (1Q, 9:51)

Senior running back JuTahn McClain decisively ends the Wilcats' first possession, dashing into the end zone for a 36-yard touchdown on the ground. It's the first rushing touchdown of his college career.

Vanderbilt safety Jaylen Mahoney ejected

Following a 14-yard completion to Dane Key on Devin Leary's first pass of the game, Kentucky picked up 15 extra yards because of a targeting penalty on Vanderbilt safety Jaylen Mahoney. As a result of the play, Mahoney was ejected and will miss the remainder of Saturday's game.

How to watch Kentucky vs Vanderbilt football game

Who: Kentucky (3-0) at Vanderbilt (2-2)

When: Noon Saturday

Where: FirstBank Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee

TV: SEC Network

Radio: Tom Leach (play-by-play), Jeff Piecoro (analyst) and Dick Gabriel (sideline) will have the UK radio network call on 840 AM in Louisville and both 630 AM and 98.1 FM in Lexington and online at UKAthletics.com. The game also will be carried on satellite radio: Sirius (Channel 138), XM (Channel 190) and the SiriusXM app (Channel 961).

Streaming: Authenticated subscribers can access SEC Network via TV-connected devices or by going to WatchESPN.com, the WatchESPN app or ESPN+.

Reach Kentucky men’s basketball and football reporter Ryan Black at rblack@gannett.com and follow him on X at @RyanABlack.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: UK football score?: Mark Stoops, Kentucky Wildcats begin SEC schedule