Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt football game first look: Story lines, key players, odds and more

LEXINGTON — For the first time in more than a century, Kentucky football has strung together three consecutive 3-0 starts.

Mark Stoops' program looks to reach 4-0 for a third straight season when it jumps into SEC play at Vanderbilt Saturday.

The last time UK enjoyed three consecutive 3-0 starts was from 1909 through 1911. The only other time in program history that has occurred was the 1902 through 1904 campaigns.

The Wildcats, in their first road game of the season, look to avenge last year's stunning loss to the Commodores, who snapped their 26-game conference losing streak with a 24-21 win in Lexington.

UK enters this week as one of only five unbeaten teams remaining in the SEC, along with Auburn (3-0), Georgia (3-0), Missouri (3-0) and Ole Miss (3-0).

Here are three story lines to watch heading into UK's first league game:

Reunion game for Kentucky RB Ray Davis

After his superlative showing in UK's 35-3 win against Akron in Week 3, where he accumulated 169 all-purpose yards (97 receiving, 72 rushing) and two touchdowns, Davis downplayed his next foe. The former Vanderbilt star admitted emotions likely will flow once the game arrives.

Last year, he became the 10th player in Commodores' history to produce a 1,000-yard-rushing season.

His departure left a massive void in Vandy's backfield: the Commodores currently rank next-to-last in the SEC in rushing yards per game at 111.5.

Will Wildcats make change at center?

Jager Burton won't remember last week fondly. The Wildcats' starting center, Burton snapped two balls over quarterback Devin Leary's head for sizable losses. He also had a holding penalty in the third quarter that negated Anthony Brown-Stephens' 64-yard touchdown catch.

"We've had some snap issues that have concerned us," Stoops said after Saturday's win. "It is a lot. He is playing a new position and we are working through that. But we can't do that."

Stoops didn't guarantee Burton would retain his first-team status going forward, noting the coaching staff will consider moving right guard Eli Cox back to center, where he started all 13 games last season.

"We can't have snaps go over the quarterback's head," offensive coordinator Liam Coen said. "At the end of the day, that's something that we need to evaluate going into this week. We just can't have it. We can't lose 40-something yards in offense and stall drives. .. We just can't have those things. And I know (Burton) knows that."

Can Kentucky offense begin upping tempo?

Stoops and Coen have discussed upping UK's tempo on offense, and in turn, running more plays.

Against Akron, the Wildcats had just 49 snaps. They ran 51 and 61 plays, respectively, in Games 1 and 2.

UK is averaging just 51 offensive plays per game, which ranks 132nd in the country. (Only Eastern Michigan, at 49 per outing, has fewer.)

Stoops is determined to find a solution.

"We are giving up sacks, (committing turnovers), not converting on third downs, not getting enough plays," he said. "We have to be more efficient and that is the bottom line. You will not keep drives alive if you don't."

The lack of snaps also has affected the Wildcats' ability to rotate in younger players on offense.

Three Kentucky players to watch

Ray Davis, senior running back: Putting aside all the attention surrounding him entering this matchup, Davis has simply been a steady presence for the Kentucky offense so far. He's tallied 88 or more yards (rushing and receiving combined) and scored at least one touchdown in every game.

Barion Brown, sophomore wide receiver: Brown was held in check against Akron, with only two catches for 19 yards and one kickoff return for 16 yards. Playing in front of family and friends in his hometown Saturday, he'll look to put on a show against a Vandy defense that already has given up seven TDs through the air.

J.J. Weaver, senior linebacker: A Louisville native, Weaver entered this season with high expectations accompanying him after he decided not to enter the NFL draft. Through three games, he's been solid but not spectacular. His 12 tackles are sixth most on the team, with a single-game high of six in the opener against Ball State. He'll look for a breakout game Saturday, aiming to add to his 2.0 tackles for loss, which trail only fellow linebacker Trevin Wallace's 5.0.

Three Vanderbilt players to watch

AJ Swann, sophomore quarterback: Swann has completed 57.1% (76 for 133) of his attempts for 1,062 yards and 11 touchdowns (against four interceptions) in four games. But he's coming off his worst performance of the season: Swann failed to complete even 50% of his passes (16 of 35; 45.7%) as Vandy fell on the road to Group of 5 foe UNLV, 40-37.

Will Sheppard, senior wide receiver: Sheppard has six touchdown receptions, tied for the top total in the FBS alongside Michigan's Roman Wilson. Sheppard's 30 receptions are tied for sixth nationally, while his 314 receiving yards rank fourth among SEC players.

Jayden McGowan, sophomore wide receiver: Sheppard's counterpart, McGowan is nipping at his teammate's heels in every category. McGowan has 23 catches for 295 yards this fall, putting him among the top-five players in the conference in both categories. And he owns a slight edge on Sheppard in yards per reception (12.8 to 12.6). But there's one area where McGowan is lacking: He's yet to haul in a touchdown this season.

Kentucky vs Vanderbilt odds

Kentucky is a12 ½-point favorite against Vanderbilt, according to DraftKings.

How to watch Kentucky vs Vanderbilt football game

Who: Kentucky (3-0) at Vanderbilt (2-2)

When: Noon Saturday, Sept. 23

Where: Firstbank Stadium; Nashville, Tenn.

TV: SEC Network

Radio: Tom Leach (play-by-play), Jeff Piecoro (analyst) and Dick Gabriel (sideline) will have the UK radio network call on 840 AM in Louisville and both 630 AM and 98.1 FM in Lexington and online at UKAthletics.com. The game also will be carried on satellite radio: Sirius (Channel 138), XM (Channel 190) and the SiriusXM app (Channel 961).

Streaming: Authenticated subscribers can access SEC Network via TV-connected devices or by going to WatchESPN.com, the WatchESPN app or ESPN+.

