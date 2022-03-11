Kentucky vs Vanderbilt College Basketball Prediction, Game Preview

Kentucky vs Vanderbilt prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Friday, March 11

Kentucky vs Vanderbilt Game Preview, SEC Tournament How To Watch

Date: Friday, March 11

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Venue: Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL

How To Watch: SEC Network

Record: Kentucky (25-6), Vanderbilt (17-15)

– Sign up and live stream college basketball on ESPN+

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Why Vanderbilt Will Win

Wait … how?

Alabama was rolling along to an easy win and a big showdown in the next round to …

Nope. Vanderbilt scored 54 second half points to roar past the defenseless Crimson Tide to get a third shot at Kentucky. It shot well in the first few games, and the defense did a nice job in the 77-70 loss in early February.

Now it has to get that O going, it has to keep taking lots and lots of threes – it’s second in the SEC behind Alabama in made shots from the outside – and it has to hold up inside against the Kentucky offense that …

– Latest Polls AP | Coaches

Why Kentucky Will Win

Kentucky isn’t Alabama defensively.

The Wildcats couldn’t get past Arkansas or Tennessee on the road, but other than those two misfires they’ve been great over the last month. They don’t turn he ball over, they don’t foul, and they don’t miss.

The SEC’s leading-shooting team doesn’t mess around with the three as it forces it inside over and over again, and Vanderbilt doesn’t have the interior presence to hold up.

– Conference Tournament Game Previews, Predictions

Kentucky vs Vanderbilt: What’s Going To Happen

Vanderbilt will keep the momentum going for a little while against Kentucky – the threes will drop early – and then the big blue steamroller will be too much.

The assists will start to add up, the rebounding will be great, and it’ll be a good final ten minutes for the Wildcats as they get sharp at the right time.

– CFN Latest NFL Mock Draft: Post-Combine

Kentucky vs Vanderbilt: Prediction, Lines

Kentucky 74, Vanderbilt 66

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING

Story continues

Kentucky vs Vanderbilt Must See Rating: 3.5

5: THE PLAYERS Championship

1: The hype over 17

[protected-iframe id=”361699434b6d70baf15f631ed2408ac1-97672683-92922408″ info=”https://www.googletagservices.com/tag/js/gpt.js” ]

2022 College Football Schedules: All 131 Teams

1

1