Kentucky vs Vanderbilt College Basketball Prediction, Game Preview
Date: Friday, March 11
Game Time: 8:00 ET
Venue: Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL
How To Watch: SEC Network
Record: Kentucky (25-6), Vanderbilt (17-15)
Why Vanderbilt Will Win
Wait … how?
Alabama was rolling along to an easy win and a big showdown in the next round to …
Nope. Vanderbilt scored 54 second half points to roar past the defenseless Crimson Tide to get a third shot at Kentucky. It shot well in the first few games, and the defense did a nice job in the 77-70 loss in early February.
Now it has to get that O going, it has to keep taking lots and lots of threes – it’s second in the SEC behind Alabama in made shots from the outside – and it has to hold up inside against the Kentucky offense that …
Why Kentucky Will Win
Kentucky isn’t Alabama defensively.
The Wildcats couldn’t get past Arkansas or Tennessee on the road, but other than those two misfires they’ve been great over the last month. They don’t turn he ball over, they don’t foul, and they don’t miss.
The SEC’s leading-shooting team doesn’t mess around with the three as it forces it inside over and over again, and Vanderbilt doesn’t have the interior presence to hold up.
Kentucky vs Vanderbilt: What’s Going To Happen
Vanderbilt will keep the momentum going for a little while against Kentucky – the threes will drop early – and then the big blue steamroller will be too much.
The assists will start to add up, the rebounding will be great, and it’ll be a good final ten minutes for the Wildcats as they get sharp at the right time.
Kentucky vs Vanderbilt: Prediction, Lines
Kentucky 74, Vanderbilt 66
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING
Kentucky vs Vanderbilt Must See Rating: 3.5
5: THE PLAYERS Championship
1: The hype over 17
