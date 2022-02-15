Kentucky vs Tennessee prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Tuesday, February 15

Kentucky vs Tennessee How To Watch

Date: Tuesday, February 15

Game Time: 9:00 ET

Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena, Knoxville, TN

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: Kentucky (21-4), Tennessee (18-6)

Kentucky vs Tennessee Game Preview

Why Kentucky Will Win

If we’re really doing this ranking thing based on the right now, no one’s playing better than Kentucky.

On a six-game winning streak, the Wildcats are dominating inside, they’re hitting their threes, and they’ve been just good enough from the free throw line.

There might be a few too many turnovers, but the defense is making up for it – especially against the three – and it’s all being cleaned up on the boards.

UK leads the nation in rebounding margin – it came up with a ridiculous 17 offensive rebounds in the win over Florida – and Tennessee is just okay on the boards.

The Vol D didn’t have a prayer in the 107-79 loss to the Wildcats back in mid-January, and it even won the rebounding margin by 1.

However …

Why Tennessee Will Win

Tennessee bounced back from the loss to Texas to crank out four straight solid, dog-day wins that got it right back on track.

It didn’t shoot well against Vanderbilt and won by owning the boards. It shot great against South Carolina and Mississippi State on the road with the threes falling, and it continues to do a great job on the other end of forcing turnovers and mistakes.

Kentucky doesn’t give the ball away a ton, but it’ll be good for at least ten turnovers in this. The Vols know how to turn those into points. But …

What’s Going To Happen

Here’s the problem for Tennessee. It’s giving up a TON of free throws lately.

The defense is aggressive, and fouls haven’t been that much of an issue overall, but even with all the wins it’s in a bad run of getting hit with a whole lot of free throws – 14 or more in each of the last four games.

Kentucky isn’t all that great on the line, but it’s got a way of getting there if you can’t handle things on the inside. No, it’s not going to make 20-of-21 like it did in the first meeting, but …

Tennessee is 5-6 on the road and 13-0 at home. The crowd will be electric, the inside play will be strong, and Kentucky playing its third road game in four dates and its sixth in nine since the win over Tennessee will play a role.

Kentucky vs Tennessee Prediction, Lines

Tennessee 80, Kentucky 77

Line: Tennessee -1, o/u: 140.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 4.5

