Kentucky vs. Tennessee football updates: Volunteers lead Wildcats 7-0 at Kroger Field

LEXINGTON — Kentucky is just one victory shy of bowl eligibility for the eighth straight season, which would tack another year onto what already is a school record.

Standing in its way Saturday night is a team that has tortured it for decades: Tennessee, which enters ranked 20th in the latest US LBM Coaches Poll and No. 21 in the latest Associated Press poll. The Volunteers have an edge in the series against the Wildcats in nearly every possible manner, ahead 83-26-9 all-time and 39-15-3 in Lexington. They've also won eight of the 10 meetings since UK coach Mark Stoops' first season in 2013.

Though the teams own identical records this fall, 5-2 overall and 2-2 in SEC play, the Wildcats are 4-point underdogs at home.

Tennessee 10, Kentucky 0 (1Q, 5:34)

The Volunteers extend their lead to 10 via a 44-yard field goal from Charles Campbell. It was a small victory for Kentucky, though. The field goal came after the Wildcats went for it on fourth-and-1 at their own 34 and field to convert.

Tennessee 7, Kentucky 0 (1Q, 10:47)

Tennessee gets down to business quickly: After a three-and-out from the UK offense on the game's first possession, the visitors take just five plays to find the end zone. Running back Jaylen Wright found a seam and took it 52 yards to the house.

Kentucky football injury update

It appears the Wildcats will be without a pair of starters Saturday, one on each side: neither left guard Kenneth Horsey nor free safety Jordan Lovett participated in warmups. Another starter, safety Jalen Geiger, went through warmups, but freshman Ty Bryant will be in the lineup. Some positive news for UK on the injury front: star linebacker Trevin Wallace is back after sitting out the Missouri game with an undisclosed injury.

Kentucky vs. Tennessee odds

Kentucky is a four-point underdog at home against Tennessee, according to DraftKings.

How to watch Kentucky vs. Tennessee football game

Who: No. 20 Tennessee (5-2, 2-2 SEC) at Kentucky (5-2, 2-2)

When: 7 p.m. Saturday

Where: Kroger Field, Lexington

TV: ESPN

Radio: Tom Leach (play-by-play), Jeff Piecoro (analyst) and Dick Gabriel (sideline) will have the UK radio network call on 840 AM in Louisville and both 630 AM and 98.1 FM in Lexington and online at UKAthletics.com. The game also will be carried on satellite radio: Sirius (Channel 138), XM (Channel 190) and the SiriusXM app (Channel 961).

Streaming: Authenticated subscribers can access ESPN via TV-connected devices or by going to WatchESPN.com, the WatchESPN app or ESPN+.

