Kentucky vs South Carolina prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Tuesday, February 8

Kentucky vs South Carolina How To Watch

Date: Tuesday, February 8

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, SC

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: Kentucky (19-4), South Carolina (13-9)

Kentucky vs South Carolina Game Preview

Why Kentucky Will Win

Kentucky has been on a roll since the loss to Auburn.

It roasted Kansas, it stuffed Alabama, and it’s been able to rise up with eight wins in the last nine games before it’a rebounding well, the defense has been good enough from three, and the shooting inside has been its normal stellar self.

No, this isn’t the most consistent team around, but that’s okay. South Carolina isn’t going to shoot the lights out from three, and it’s going to give the ball up over and over and over again for easy points, but …

Why South Carolina Will Win

This Gamecock team is something fierce inside considering there’s not a ton of size when Wildens Leveque isn’t out there.

There’s a deep bench full of parts that keep attacking everything, forces a slew of mistakes, and goes hard after every miss on the offensive end. You can’t hang with Kentucky if you’re not at least close in rebounding margin, and South Carolina can do that.

However …

What’s Going To Happen

South Carolina is unable to come up with much in a shootout.

It’s a team built on toughness, defense, and keeping games in range. If it can keep Kentucky in the low 70s, there’s a shot, In the 60s, and this gets interesting at home.

The Gamecocks are 8-0 when keeping opponents to under 66 points.

Kentucky has been under 66 just three times this year. It’ll get pushed, but it’ll pull away on a few good scoring runs late in the first half.

Kentucky vs South Carolina Prediction, Lines

Kentucky 77, South Carolina 64

Line: Kentucky -11, o/u: 141.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 2.5

