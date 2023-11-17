Kentucky vs. South Carolina football gameday guide: Can Wildcats beat Gamecocks again?

LEXINGTON — About six months ago, Mark Stoops got a new cellphone. Half a year later, he's still figuring out how to use it. But he joked Monday "it's kind of a good thing" he's technologically challenged.

Because of it, he rarely sees negativity that might exist outside the doors of the Kentucky football complex.

Had he scoured social media or message boards in the past year, however, Stoops would have witnessed a rise in sniping between the fan bases of Kentucky and South Carolina's football programs. It's coincided in hard feelings that developed last year when Stoops made comments at SEC media days that coach Shane Beamer viewed as criticism of his USC program.

After the Gamecocks upset a ranked Wildcats squad last season at Kroger Field, Beamer trolled Stoops in a postgame locker room celebration.

Stoops, straightfaced, said he wasn't aware there's animosity between him and Beamer. Allegedly.

Blame his phone.

"I have no clue where that would come," Stoops said. "I don’t feel that way; maybe (Beamer) does. ... You have to ask him. I don’t feel that at all. It’s another game, and we need it for our university, for our players. There’s zero to do with me and Shane.”

Stoops has other things on his mind, anyway.

"Improving our (bowl) placement, improving our record in the SEC, getting another win — you know what it’s worth," he said. "I think that motivation is more what we’re concerned about is us trying to get another win, get to .500 in the SEC.”

A shootout could be in the offing Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium: South Carolina, behind quarterback Spencer Rattler, averages 28.8 points per game. But it gives up 28.6 points per contest. And the Gamecocks allow more passing yards, on average, than any team in the league.

"Our (pass) rushes, we need to be better at rushing, being more disciplined and more relentless," Stoops said. "Getting to the quarterback, not rushing past the quarterback, letting (Rattler) have the easy pocket to step up into. Then, plastering and covering and being better down the field as well. ... Spencer has a very good feel for moving around the pocket.”

Here's what to know about Kentucky's SEC finale against South Carolina:

Kentucky vs. South Carolina football odds

Kentucky is a 2-point road favorite against South Carolina, according to the DraftKings college football odds.

How to watch Kentucky vs. South Carolina football game

Who: Kentucky (6-4, 3-4 SEC) at South Carolina (4-6, 2-5)

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Williams-Brice Stadium, Columbia, South Carolina

TV: SEC Network

Radio: Tom Leach (play-by-play) and Jeff Piecoro (analyst) will have the UK radio network call on 840 AM in Louisville and both 630 AM and 98.1 FM in Lexington and online at UKAthletics.com. The game also will be carried on satellite radio: Sirius (Channel 138), XM (Channel 190) and the SiriusXM app (Channel 961).

Streaming: Authenticated subscribers can access SEC Network via TV-connected devices or by going to WatchESPN.com, the WatchESPN app or ESPN+.

