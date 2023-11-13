Kentucky vs. South Carolina football game first look: Story lines, key players, odds, more

LEXINGTON — Kentucky wants to put the past month and a half in the rearview mirror. After jumping out to a 5-0 start through the month of September, the Wildcats are just 1-4 since. Included in that tally are three lopsided losses: at top-ranked Georgia (51-13), home versus Missouri (38-21) and the latest setback, a 49-21 home defeat to Alabama on Saturday.

While a 10-win season for UK now is out of the question, a nine-win campaign is still on the table — provided the Wildcats don't drop another game. That begins Saturday at South Carolina, followed by the regular-season finale at Louisville. Kentucky then will await word of its bowl destination.

Nine-win seasons are rare for the Wildcats; they have just 10 in their entire history, which dates back to 1881. Mark Stoops is responsible for two of those seasons, winning 10 games in both 2018 and 2021.

Here are three story lines to watch ahead of Saturday night's SEC clash at Williams-Brice Stadium:

All eyes on Mark Stoops and Shane Beamer

After South Carolina upset UK last season in Lexington, coach Shane Beamer donned sunglasses and danced in the locker room — a direct reference to comments Stoops made at the league's media days ahead of the season.

"It's easy to change a climate," Stoop said in talking to ESPN's Marty Smith and Ryan McGee. "You just change a uniform, talk a little game, dance around, put on some stupid sunglasses and you can change a climate.

"But to change a culture is at the core. And I'm quite certain we changed our culture."

Beamer viewed the comments as a shot at him and his program.

While talk of the feud between the two coaches died down since the 2022 campaign ended, expect it to be a popular talking point this week.

Can Wildcats fend off Gamecocks' urgency?

South Carolina circled this game on its calendar long ago. The aforementioned Beamer-Stoops squabble played a large part in that. So it came as no surprise when the Gamecocks announced in August that Darude — the Finnish DJ who created "Sandstorm," which has become the de facto anthem for the USC athletics program — would hold a pregame concert ahead of Saturday's showdown.

Now the game is crucial for a different reason: South Carolina has no margin for error if it wants to play in the postseason. Sitting at 4-6, it must beat UK and in-state rival Clemson to seal a bowl berth. USC didn't waste any time last week, drubbing Vanderbilt 47-6.

Kentucky already clinched a bowl berth, doing so in its win at Mississippi State.

South Carolina is desperate.

Will UK be able to match that intensity?

How will UK offensive line respond after worst showing of season?

Kentucky’s Devin Leary keeps the ball for a short gain against Alabama. The offensive line struggled to protect Leary in the 49-21 loss, giving up three sacks and seven quarterback hurries.

The Wildcats' offensive line was awful in 2022. They allowed more sacks than any team in the SEC. But this fall, the unit flipped the script, developing into one of the best pass-blocking units around.

Until it faced Alabama, that is.

The Crimson Tide punished Kentucky's starting five, racking up three sacks, seven quarterback hurries, nine tackles for loss and not allowing the hosts to break the 200-yard mark until the fourth quarter — when Alabama had begun filling the field with its backups.

"It is going to be tough sledding it against a team like that," said Stoops, referring to the Crimson Tide's defense. "I think you have to be good in all areas. It can’t just be the offensive line or the running back. You have got to get open, make good decisions. We have to get rid of the ball. ... You get predictable or behind the chains against that group and it is not going to look good."

UK offensive coordinator Liam Coen noted that Alabama's defense had been "trending in the right direction" as the season has progressed. So he and his group was well aware of the task in front of it.

"That's a difficult defense to try to throw the ball against in some ways, because they don't really allow you to hang on to the ball because of the pass rush," Coen said. "And the ball can't really come out fast, because they play their corners and defensive backs at 3 yards.

"So play-action was good to us in some ways — and I'd run out of play-action calls by the midway of the third quarter. ... I wish we had more bullets."

On paper, South Carolina's defense will be a breeze compared to Alabama in the pass-rushing department: The Gamecocks have only recorded 18.0 sacks in 10 games, which is tied for the fewest of any SEC team alongside Florida. USC also is last in the league in tackles for loss; it has 46.0, two less than 13th-place Florida's 48.0.

Three Kentucky players to watch

Kentucky’s Ray Davis celebrates scoring a touchdown against Alabama in the game at Kroger Field. Nov. 11, 2023

Devin Leary, sixth-year senior quarterback: Leary had an uneven performance in the loss to the Crimson Tide, with 158 yards, a touchdown and an interception on 17-of-31 passing (54.8%). He'll face a South Carolina defense that hasn't figured out how to defend opposing passing attacks. The Gamecocks rank last in the conference in passing yards allowed, giving up nearly 270 per contest.

Ray Davis, fifth-year senior running back: Davis is on record watch now. After scoring two TDs against Alabama, Davis is up to 16 on the season. He needs four more to break Benny Snell's single-season school mark of 19, set in 2017. USC's defense has had problems keeping opponents out of the end zone, permitting 28.6 points per game, which ranks 12th (of the 14 teams) in the SEC.

Maxwell Hairston, sophomore defensive back: Given how often South Carolina will take to the air Saturday — the Gamecocks have the conference's worst rushing offense — Hairston and the rest of Kentucky's secondary should have ample opportunities to snare interceptions. He has five pickoffs this fall; one more ties him for third most in a single campaign by a Wildcat since the statistic began being tracked.

Three South Carolina players to watch

Spencer Rattler, fifth-year senior quarterback: Rattler, who began his college career at Oklahoma, has been solid in Year 2 with the Gamecocks. He has passed for 2,867 yards this fall, averaging 286.7 per game; both figures place him third among signal callers in the league (LSU's Jayden Daniels and Alabama's Jalen Milroe are first and second). Rattler has completed 70.6% (240 for 340) of his attempts, with 17 touchdowns against seven interceptions. He's had 300-yard passing performances in half of USC's outings this season.

Xavier Legette, fifth-year senior wide receiver: The 6-foot-3, 227-pound Legette has been one of the country's best pass-catchers in 2023. He ranks fifth nationally in both total receiving yards (1,093) and receiving yards per game (109.3), trailing only one SEC wideout (LSU's Malik Nabers). Legette has five touchdown receptions and averages 5.9 catches per game. He's posted six games with at least 100 yards receiving, including each of the last two. His 217 receiving yards against Jacksonville State were the second most in a single game in program history (Pharoh Cooper had 233 yards versus Tennessee in 2014).

Debo Williams, fourth-year junior linebacker: A Delaware native (who transferred to South Carolina from the University of Delaware), Williams has been a consistent force for the Gamecocks this season. Williams' 94 tackles are the third most in the SEC — and the most outside Starkville, Mississippi, as Mississippi State has the top two in Jett Johnson (99) and Nathaniel Watson (95). Williams' total also is tied for 21st in the FBS. He has 8.0 tackles for loss and a sack this fall. Williams has six games of 10 or more tackles in 2023, including four in a row entering Saturday.

Kentucky vs. South Carolina odds

Kentucky is a 1-point road favorite against South Carolina, according to DraftKings.

How to watch Kentucky vs. South Carolina football game

Who: Kentucky (6-4, 3-3 SEC) at South Carolina (4-6, 2-5)

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18

Where: Williams-Brice Stadium; Columbia, South Carolina

TV: SEC Network

Radio: Tom Leach (play-by-play) and Jeff Piecoro (analyst) will have the UK radio network call on 840 AM in Louisville and both 630 AM and 98.1 FM in Lexington and online at UKAthletics.com. The game also will be carried on satellite radio: Sirius (Channel 138), XM (Channel 190) and the SiriusXM app (Channel 961).

Streaming: Authenticated subscribers can access SEC Network via TV-connected devices or by going to WatchESPN.com, the WatchESPN app or ESPN+.

C.L. Brown: It's not that Kentucky football is losing. Cats haven't competed against SEC's best

