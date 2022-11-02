Kentucky vs Missouri prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 10, Saturday, November 5

Kentucky vs Missouri How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 5

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Memorial Stadium, Columbia, MO

How To Watch: SEC Network

Record: Kentucky (5-3), Missouri (4-4)

Kentucky vs Missouri Game Preview

Why Kentucky Will Win

Missouri’s offense isn’t Tennessee’s.

Kentucky actually did a better job defensively than the 44-6 loss to the Vols might indicate – that’s looking DEEP for a positive in that – keeping the high-powered attack to 422 yards. It was only the second time all year the Vols didn’t get to 500.

For all of the good things Missouri is doing, the offense isn’t going off. It only got past 270 yards against Abilene Christian and Louisiana Tech, the offensive line allows way too many plays behind the line, and turnovers have been a massive issue until …

Why Missouri Will Win

The South Carolina game. That might have been the big pivot the program needed.

The Tigers went to the other SEC Columbia and came out with a sharp 23-10 win, getting a decent day out of the passing game and a brilliant day from the SEC’s third-best defense.

Florida and Kansas State were the only teams easily able to run against this bunch, and that’s because their quarterbacks took off – that’s not Will Levis.

Even with the possible No. 1 pick in the draft under center, the Kentucky offense isn’t going off – it only came up with 98 passing yards against Tennessee’s then second-worst pass defense in the nation.

The Wildcats are going to struggle to get to 100 yards on the ground, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Missouri can play Kentucky’s game – it’s great at slowing things down a bit and controlling the clock.

It’s going to be about the turnovers. Kentucky has given it up multiple times in five of the last six games, and Missouri has forced two takeaways in three of the last four games.

Can the Tigers keep the mistakes to a minimum after giving it up seven times against Florida and Vanderbilt? Kentucky doesn’t do enough to force turnovers.

Kentucky vs Missouri Prediction, Line

Missouri 20, Kentucky 17

Line: Kentucky -2.5, o/u: 41.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Kentucky vs Missouri Must See Rating (out of 5): 3.5

