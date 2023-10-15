Kentucky vs. Missouri live updates: Wildcats lead Tigers 14-7 in SEC college football game

LEXINGTON — Two teams in similar positions square off Saturday night at Kroger Field.

Kentucky, No. 23 in the latest US LBM Coaches Poll and No. 24 in the latest Associated Press poll, is 5-1 overall and 2-1 in the SEC after dropping its first game of the season last week at top-ranked Georgia. Missouri (No. 25 coaches, receiving votes in AP poll) also is 5-1 overall, sporting a 1-1 mark in SEC play. The Tigers also tasted defeat for the first time this season last week, falling at home to LSU.

UK, a 2-point home favorite, has dominated the series in recent years, winning seven of the past eight matchups versus Missouri. The Wildcats have won four straight meetings in Lexington; the Tigers' last triumph at Kroger Field was in 2013, the first season of coach Mark Stoops' Kentucky tenure.

Kentucky 14, Missouri 7 (2Q, 11:38)

The Tigers dig into their bag of tricks for their first score: on a fake punt. Luke Bauer, Missouri's punter, found Marquis Johnson downfield on a 39-yard touchdown pass.

Kentucky 14, Missouri 0 (1Q, 2:09)

UK's offense keeps humming along: On Drive 2, the Wildcats go 64 yards in nine plays, capped by Devin Leary's 13-yard TD rush. It's the first rushing touchdown of his Kentucky career.

Kentucky 7, Missouri 0 (1Q, 8:32)

The Wildcats draw first blood on their opening possession, driving 65 yards in nine plays for a touchdown. Quarterback Devin Leary connected with Ray Davis on a 7-yard touchdown pass.

Kentucky football injury update

One of Kentucky's top defenders, junior linebacker Trevin Wallace, did not go through pregame warmups Saturday night. His absence would be significant: He leads the team in tackles for loss (5.0) and sacks (3.5) and is third in total tackles (31). UK offensive lineman Jager Burton was not dressed out Saturday; he's started games at center and right guard this season. But there is some potentially good news on the injury front for Kentucky: Kenneth Horsey, who started the opener at left guard before suffering an injury, was in uniform and participating in pregame activities Saturday. He has sat out the past five games.

How to watch Kentucky vs. Missouri football game

Who: No. 25 Missouri (5-1, 1-1 SEC) at No. 23 Kentucky (5-1, 2-1)

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Kroger Field, Lexington

TV: SEC Network

Radio: Tom Leach (play-by-play), Jeff Piecoro (analyst) and Dick Gabriel (sideline) will have the UK radio network call on 840 AM in Louisville and both 630 AM and 98.1 FM in Lexington and online at UKAthletics.com. The game also will be carried on satellite radio: Sirius (Channel 138), XM (Channel 190) and the SiriusXM app (Channel 961).

Streaming: Authenticated subscribers can access SEC Network via TV-connected devices or by going to WatchESPN.com, the WatchESPN app or ESPN+.

