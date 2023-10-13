Kentucky vs. Missouri football gameday guide: What to know as Wildcats look to bounce back

LEXINGTON — Recruiting is an inexact science. Once a five-star prospect arrives at college, there's no guarantee how their career may turn out. Struggles can set in, whether it's due to the difficulty acclimating to the quicker speed of the game, the fiercer competition or myriad other reasons.

Wide receiver Luther Burden III hasn't dealt with any of those issues.

If anything, he's a perfect example of a highly touted recruit who has more than lived up to the hype since enrolling at Missouri last year. A consensus five-star prospect in the 2022 class according to every major recruiting service, Burden authored a stellar freshman campaign last fall, hauling in 45 passes for 375 yards and six touchdowns in 13 games. Along with two touchdowns on the ground, his eight offensive scores in 2022 led all true freshmen in the FBS.

Burden only has gotten better.

He enters Saturday at No. 23 Kentucky leading the country in total receiving yards (793) and receiving yards per game (132.2).

“He’s an elite player," Kentucky coach Mark Stoops said during his weekly news conference Monday.

"Elite" — the same term UK defensive coordinator Brad White used last week to describe Georgia tight end Brock Bowers, who went on to post game highs in receptions (seven) and receiving yards (132) in the Bulldogs' 51-13 victory over the Wildcats.

Burden led all players in catches (six) and receiving yardage (60) in last season's game against Kentucky. But the Wildcats got the last laugh, escaping with a 21-17 victory in Columbia, Missouri.

Holding the 5-foot-11, 208-pound Burden to similar numbers Saturday is the biggest challenge facing Kentucky's defense, which is coming off one of its worst performances in recent memory.

"He’s just an elite guy," Stoops said. "He’s strong, he can run and make competitive catches. He can run by you, but he’s also hard to get down."

Kentucky vs. Missouri football pregame notes

One more win for Kentucky would clinch bowl eligibility for the eighth straight season, extending what already is the longest postseason run in program history.

The Wildcats hope they can keep up their success in homecoming games: entering Saturday, they have won eight consecutive homecoming contests. Though records dating back to Kentucky's first season in 1881 are incomplete, since 1946, UK is 56-21 in homecoming matchups.

Kentucky running back Ray Davis leads the SEC in rushing yards (653), rushing yards per game (108.8), yards per carry (7.18) and rushing touchdowns (eight). He ranks among the top 10 nationally in all four of those statistical categories.

Wildcats defensive back Maxwell Hairston's four interceptions this season are tied for first in the league (with Auburn's Jaylin Simpson) and also tied for most in the FBS (with six other players, including Simpson).

UK kicker Alex Raynor has yet to miss a field goal (6 of 6) this fall, making him one of only 13 players in the country with a 100% conversion rate. Only five kickers with perfect percentages have made more than Raynor's six.

Kentucky's defense is allowing 92 rushing yards per game, 13th in the country and second in the league (Texas A&M, 84).

The Wildcats' last win at Kroger Field (33-14 over Florida last month) was Stoops' 50th home triumph as the team's coach. He is 50-25 (.667) in home games since taking over prior to the 2013 season.

UK leads the all-time series against Missouri, 9-5. The Wildcats are 5-1 at home against the Tigers, having won four straight at home since Missouri's lone victory in Lexington in 2013.

UK vs. Missouri football pregame reading

Kentucky vs. Missouri odds

Kentucky is a 2 ½-point favorite at home against Missouri, according to the DraftKings college football odds.

How to watch Kentucky vs. Missouri football game

Who: No. 25 Missouri (5-1, 1-1 SEC) at No. 23 Kentucky (5-1, 2-1)

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Kroger Field, Lexington

TV: SEC Network

Radio: Tom Leach (play-by-play), Jeff Piecoro (analyst) and Dick Gabriel (sideline) will have the UK radio network call on 840 AM in Louisville and both 630 AM and 98.1 FM in Lexington and online at UKAthletics.com. The game also will be carried on satellite radio: Sirius (Channel 138), XM (Channel 190) and the SiriusXM app (Channel 961).

Streaming: Authenticated subscribers can access SEC Network via TV-connected devices or by going to WatchESPN.com, the WatchESPN app or ESPN+.

