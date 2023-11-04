Kentucky vs. Mississippi State football updates: Cats look to snap multiple losing streaks

STARKVILLE, Miss. — On the road for the first time in nearly a month, Kentucky enters Saturday's game at Mississippi State seeking to snap multiple losing streaks.

The Wildcats have three straight losses following a 5-0 start this fall. And they have lost six consecutive games in Starkville, Mississippi, which includes an 0-5 mark under coach Mark Stoops.

That's not all: UK hasn't won at any SEC West division school since Oct. 17, 2009, when it topped Auburn 21-14 at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Since then, the Wildcats have dropped 15 road games in a row against the league's Western Division.

A victory Saturday would make Kentucky bowl eligible for the eighth straight season, tacking on another year to what already is a program record. It will face a hobbled opponent in Mississippi State, which is expected to be without starting quarterback Will Rogers and leading rusher Jo'Quavious Marks.

The Courier Journal's Ryan Black is at Davis Wade Stadium and will have live updates throughout the game — here and on X — and complete coverage after. You can follow him on X at @RyanABlack.

Kentucky football injury update

UK left guard Kenneth Horsey, who did not play in last week's loss to Tennessee, participated in warmups prior to Saturday night's game. The same goes for two Wildcat defenders who sat out last week: defensive backs Jalen Geiger and Jordan Lovett. Elsewhere, Jayvant Brown got reps at second-team linebacker in place of Martez Thrower.

UK Radio says Octavious Oxendine, Jordan Lovett & Jalen Geiger will be game-time decisions for Kentucky tonight — Mark Story (@markcstory) November 4, 2023

Kentucky vs. Mississippi State football pregame reading

UK vs. Mississippi State gameday guide: Wildcats look to snap losing streak

C.L. Brown: We're living in college football's world. But someone needs to champion roundball

Matchup look at Wildcats vs. Bulldogs: Story lines, key players, odds, more

Last time out: What we learned in Kentucky's six-point home loss to Tennessee

UK football recruiting Wildcats land one of program's highest-ranked commits ever

'I'm not changing': Will Calipari going all-in on freshmen amid veteran landscape pay off for UK?

C.L. Brown: Rob Dillingham, not DJ Wagner, might be just what Kentucky basketball needs at PG

Kentucky hoops scouting report: Early look at the many new faces on Calipari's 2023-24 roster

Ninth national title incoming? Why UK hoops can – and can’t – win it all in 2023-24

3 keys for UK: Here's what will determine success for Calipari and the Wildcats in 2023-24

A Final Four return? Five key UK basketball regular-season games to keep an eye on

How to watch Kentucky vs. Mississippi State football game

Who: Kentucky (5-3, 2-3 SEC) at Mississippi State (4-4, 1-4)

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Davis Wade Stadium; Starkville, Mississippi

TV: SEC Network

Radio: Tom Leach (play-by-play), Jeff Piecoro (analyst) and Dick Gabriel (sideline) will have the UK radio network call on 840 AM in Louisville and both 630 AM and 98.1 FM in Lexington and online at UKAthletics.com. The game also will be carried on satellite radio: Sirius (Channel 138), XM (Channel 190) and the SiriusXM app (Channel 961).

Streaming: Authenticated subscribers can access SEC Network via TV-connected devices or by going to WatchESPN.com, the WatchESPN app or ESPN+.

Reach Kentucky men’s basketball and football reporter Ryan Black at rblack@gannett.com and follow him on X at @RyanABlack.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Kentucky football score? Mark Stoops and UK vs Mississippi State game