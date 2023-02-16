Kentucky Wildcats beat Mississippi State Bulldogs in SEC road game to snap two-game skid

Coverage from the game: With NCAA Tournament hopes on line, Kentucky basketball secures key win at Mississippi State

Kentucky men's basketball is reeling.

After ripping off a six-game win streak in conference games, they now have dropped back-to-back outings. The latest came Saturday in Athens, Georgia, where Kentucky lost to Georgia 75-68 at Stegeman Coliseum.

The Wildcats (16-9, 7-5 SEC) are on the outside of the latest NCAA Tournament projections, and they hit the road to Starkville, Mississippi, to take on Mississippi State Wednesday night.

The Bulldogs (17-8, 5-7 SEC) are on the bubble as well with first-year coach Chris Jans. But the Bulldogs have settled into a groove recently, having won five games in a row — four against conference foes and one versus NCAA Tournament lock TCU in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. Mississippi State also has played well at home this season, entering Wednesday's game with a 10-3 record at Humphrey Coliseum.

UK could be short-handed for the second straight game. Senior guards CJ Fredrick (ribs) and Sahvir Wheeler (ankle) sat out against Georgia. During his weekly radio show Monday night, Kentucky coach John Calipari said Fredrick and Wheeler missed practice earlier that day.

Their status for Wednesday's contest is uncertain.

When is the Kentucky vs Mississippi State basketball game?

When: 8:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, Feb. 15

Where: Humphrey Coliseum (10,272); Starkville, Mississippi

What channel is the UK vs MSU basketball game on?

The game will be televised live on SEC Network.

Eligible subscribers can find the game on Spectrum 516, DISH Network Channel 404 (hopper)/408 and DirecTV Channel 611.

How to stream the Kentucky-Mississippi State basketball game?

You can watch the game through WatchESPN.com, the WatchESPN app, ESPN+ or fuboTV.

How to stream the UK-MSU basketball game for free?

You can stream SEC Network on YouTube TV, which offers a free trial here, and can get a free trial with fuboTV here.

How to listen to the UK basketball vs MSU game on the radio?

Tom Leach (play-by-play) and Jack Givens (analyst) will have the UK radio network call on 840 AM in Louisville and both 630 AM and 98.1 FM in Lexington or online at UKAthletics.com.

What is the series history for Kentucky vs Mississippi State men's basketball?

The Wildcats possess a sizable edge in their meetings with the Bulldogs, on top of the series 93-19.

Calipari is 16-1 against Mississippi State since becoming UK's coach in 2009-10, winning the first 15 matchups.

Kentucky men's basketball vs Mississippi State live updates, score, highlights

