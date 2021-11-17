Kentucky vs New Mexico State prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 20

Kentucky vs New Mexico State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 20

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Kroger Field, Lexington, KY

How To Watch: SEC Network

Record: Kentucky (7-3), New Mexico State (1-9)

Kentucky vs New Mexico State Game Preview

Why New Mexico State Will Win

New Mexico State scored first.

It was up 3-0 on Alabama last week in Tuscaloosa, it was well on its way to a historic upset, and …

Yeah, for some reason, Alabama decided to try the rest of the way in a 59-3 win, but this is a better New Mexico State team than that.

It can’t run the ball all that well, but it throws, it has a dangerous passing attack that can keep things moving, and now it’s going against a Kentucky team that’s not trying to gear up and get ready for an SEC championship appearance and possible shot at the College Football Playoff.

Kentucky has a lousy time taking the ball away, the pass defense will give 200 yards, and …

Why Kentucky Will Win

Kentucky is going to care, too.

Here’s the biggest issue for New Mexico State – it’s Senior Day at UK with a trip to Louisville up next.

The Wildcats are still alive for a ten-win season by winning out – including a bowl game – and they shouldn’t have too much of a problem with a defense that’s going to live in the Aggie backfield – NMSU has rushed for fewer than 50 yards in three of the last four games – and won’t have to worry about any downfield passing game.

Yeah, New Mexico State can throw, but there’s a whole lot of dinking and dunking.

What’s Going To Happen

Kentucky isn’t going to take any big chances.

Story continues

It’ll run at will on the New Mexico State defensive front, it’ll convert on third downs with ease, and it’ll learn from the close call against Chattanooga early in the season and take this seriously enough to get out to a good, sharp start.

But unlike last week against Alabama, New Mexico State will put up a few points in the second half.

Kentucky vs New Mexico State Prediction, Lines

Kentucky 44, New Mexico State 13

Line: Kentucky -36, o/u: 60

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 2

