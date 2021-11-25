Kentucky vs Louisville prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 27

Kentucky vs Louisville How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 27

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Cardinal Stadium, Louisville, KY

How To Watch: ESPN2

Record: Kentucky (8-3), Louisville (6-5)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

– Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Kentucky vs Louisville Game Preview

Why Kentucky Will Win

Well hello, offense.

More like, hello running game.

The UK attack was stopped cold by Georgia and didn’t exactly warm up against Georgia. Just when it seemed like that was going to be the deal. all of a sudden the ground game kicked in.

The Wildcats might have lost to Tennessee, but the O cranked up over 600 yards, it followed it up with over 400 yards against Vanderbilt, and last week it didn’t slow down with over 700 yards against New Mexico State.

Granted, Louisville has a better defense, but UK’s Chris Rodriguez is one of the hottest backs in the country, the offense is converting third downs in bunches, and …

– College Football Expert Picks, CFN Week 13

Why Louisville Will Win

The Cardinals should own the turnover battle.

UK was able to slow down a little bit with the mistakes, but the four giveaways against Mississippi State were a killer and the four giveaways against New Mexico State kept the game from being far, far worse than 56-16.

But Louisville might not need them.

The offense rolled Duke for over 300 yards both on the ground and through the air behind an offensive line that’s giving everyone time to work and has been fantastic for the ground game.

The defense stuffed Syracuse and its ground game in the 41-3 win, it held its own in the tight loss to Clemson, and …

– NFL Expert Picks, CFN Week 12

What’s Going To Happen

Who’s going to take control of the game on the ground?

Neither defense is giving up much against the run, but Kentucky’s run D will be a wee bit stronger.

As long as the Cats can avoid getting roasted in the turnover battle, they’ll grind their way to the win in a fun game – even if it’s not aesthetically pleasing. It’s going to be one of the most intense games of the night.

Story continues

– College Football Schedule: Week 13 Predictions, Lines

Kentucky vs Louisville Prediction, Lines

Kentucky 30, Louisville 26

Line: Louisville -3, o/u: 57

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 4

5: The Times and Life of Shawn Carter: Official Video of JAY-Z’s 2021 Rock Hall Induction

1: “Why don’t we have Thanksgiving food the rest of the year?”

Week 13 Schedule | CFN Expert Picks

Rankings CFP | AP | Coaches | CFN 1-130

8 Teams In Playoff Chase | Bowl Projections

Bowl Bubble | CFN NFL Expert Picks