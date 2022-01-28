Kentucky vs Kansas prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Saturday, January 29

Kentucky vs Kansas How To Watch

Date: Saturday, January 29

Game Time: 6:00 ET

Venue: Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence, KS

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: Kentucky (16-4), Kansas (17-2)

Kentucky vs Kansas Game Preview

Why Kentucky Will Win

The Wildcats have the balance and the rebounding – at least from Oscar Tshiebwe – to hold up against what Kansas does.

Kentucky might not do enough from three – that’s just been the deal with the program – but it’s offset by making everything inside, cranking up the points on the move, and coming up with just about every rebound.

It’s one of the best interior shooting teams in the country and it should be able to crank up the offense on the road keep the empty possessions to a minimum.

More than anything else, you have to come up with at least 30 rebounds to have a shot at getting by the Jayhawks. Kentucky shouldn’t have a problem with that. However …

Why Kansas Will Win

The Jayhawks are rebounding everything.

Always great on the glass under Bill Self, this team has taken things up a few notches over the last several games with 44 in three of its last four games.

Yes, Kentucky is great at forcing the offense to get the job done on the inside, and yes, there will be plenty of points in transition, but Kansas will push the O out to the perimeter and that’s a problem. Again, threes aren’t Kentucky’s forte.

Both teams makes them when it takes them from three, but Kansas will take more, make more, and the defense should force a few more takeaways to matter.

What’s Going To Happen

These two might have different styles and looks, but they basically do the same thing.

Play strong defense, hit everything within 15 feet, and rebound, rebound, rebound.

Kentucky does a wee bit more to move the ball around better, it makes fewer big mistakes, and it’s the one team that can and should be better on the boards than the Jayhawks.

This will be close until late, but Kansas will get out on the free throw line. It’ll make at least five more than UK.

Kentucky vs Kansas Prediction, Lines

Kansas 82, Kentucky 78

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING

Must See Rating: 5

