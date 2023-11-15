Kentucky vs. Kansas live score, updates, highlights from Wildcats' Champions Classic game

Kentucky basketball will look to win its third game of the season in the Champion Classic on Tuesday. But John Calipari's 16th-ranked Wildcats team faces a tall task in taking down No. 1 Kansas.

For the 13th consecutive season, dating back to the event's first year in 2011, the Wildcats will take part in the Champions Classic, with this year's matchup coming against Kansas at the United Center in Chicago at 7 p.m. ET.

The Wildcats will once again look for scoring balance across the roster to take down the Jayhawks. Five Wildcats scored double figures in the first and second games of the 2023-24 season. But only once did a player top the 20-point mark, when guard Antonio Reeves put up 21 points in the first matchup against Texas A&M-Commerce.

Although Kansas is ranked No. 1 for several reasons, the Wildcats may have more NBA talent down the roster, with Justin Edwards, Aaron Bradshaw, and D.J. Wagner all projected to go in the first round of USA TODAY's 2024 NBA Mock Draft. On the other hand, Kansas guard Elmarko Jackson is the sole Jayhawk to be projected to be picked in the upcoming draft.

The Jayhawks (2-0) are coming off two wins against NC Central and Manhattan in which Kansas put up 99 points apiece. Against Manhattan, big man Hunter Dickinson led the Jayhawks in scoring with 18 points and eight rebounds; he will be a tough matchup for the Wildcats in the absence of 7-footer Aaron Bradshaw.

Here are highlights and live updates from the contest:

Kentucky vs. Kansas score

Kentucky vs. Kansas live updates, highlights

What channel is Kentucky vs. Kansas on today?

TV channel: ESPN

Stream: ESPN app, Fubo (free trial)

Kentucky's game against Kansas will air nationally on ESPN. Dan Shulman (play-by-play) and Jay Bilas (analyst) will be on the call while Holly Rowe serves as the sideline reporter.

Streaming options for the game include the ESPN app, as well as WatchESPN.com, and Fubo, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Kentucky vs. Kansas start time

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 14

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday's Champions Classic meeting between Kentucky and Kansas is scheduled to tip off at 9:30 p.m. ET. It will take place 30 minutes following the conclusion of the Michigan State-Duke game.

Kentucky vs. Kansas betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM

Spread: Kansas (-6.5)

Over/under: 147.5

Moneyline: Kansas (-300) | Kentucky +250

Kentucky basketball schedule 2023-24

Date Opponent Monday, Nov. 6 Kentucky 86, New Mexico State 46 Friday, Nov. 10 Kentucky 81, Texas A&M-Commerce 61 Tuesday, Nov. 14 vs. No. 1 Kansas (Chicago)* Friday, Nov. 17 vs. Stonehill Monday, Nov. 20 vs. Saint Joseph's Friday, Nov. 24 vs. Marshall Tuesday, Nov. 28 vs. Miami

* Champions Classic

Kansas basketball schedule 2023-24

Date Opponent Monday, Nov. 6 Kansas 99, North Carolina Central 56 Friday, Nov. 10 Kansas 99, Manhattan 61 Tuesday, Nov. 14 vs. No. 16 Kentucky (Chicago)* Monday, Nov. 20 vs. Chaminade** Tuesday, Nov. 21 vs. TBD** Wednesday, Nov. 22 vs. TBD** Tuesday, Nov. 28 vs. Eastern Illinois

* Champions Classic** Maui Invitational

