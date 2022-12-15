Kentucky vs. Iowa in Music City Bowl: Prediction, picks, players to watch and more

After allowing Kentucky to score the go-ahead points with under two minutes to play in last season’s Citrus Bowl, Iowa has a golden opportunity to redeem itself against the Wildcats. But it’ll have to do so on the shoulders of a third-string quarterback. Here's what to know about this matchup.

What teams are in the Music City Bowl?

Kentucky vs. Iowa.

When and where is the Music City Bowl?

Saturday, Dec. 31, noon at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

How can I watch the Music City Bowl on TV?

ABC is airing the game.

Kentucky coach Mark Stoops played defensive back at Iowa from 1986 to 1988 and later served as graduate assistant there. The Wildcats feature better offensive talent in a defense-oriented matchup. Prediction: Kentucky, 23-10.

Kentucky vs. Iowa expert picks

Scooby Axson: Kentucky

Jace Evans: Kentucky

Paul Myerberg: Iowa

Erick Smith: Kentucky

Eddie Timanus: Kentucky

Dan Wolken: Iowa

Who is favored to win the Music City Bowl?

Who opted out of Music City Bowl?

Kentucky is short-handed on offense with quarterback Will Levis and running back Chris Rodriguez opting out of the game. Wildcats running backs Kavosiey Smoke and Michael Drennen entered the transfer portal. Iowa wide receiver Arland Bruce IV and running back Gavin Williams also entered the transfer portal.

Who is starting for Iowa at QB?

Joe Labas will likely be starting for the Hawkeyes, who lost first-stringer Spencer Petras to a season-ending arm injury and backup Alex Padilla to the transfer portal.

It certainly isn’t the most ideal situation for Iowa, as Labas would be taking his first collegiate snaps against a Kentucky team that ranked 12th in the nation in scoring defense, allowing 19.1 points per game. But Iowa boasted the sixth-best scoring defense (14.4 points per game) while allowing the fourth-fewest yards per contest (277.9).

Who is quarterback for Kentucky?

When Levis was sidelined earlier this season, Kaiya Sheron started against South Carolina and threw for 178 yards and two touchdowns.

Who are the other players to watch?

Two from each side.

LB Jack Campbell, Iowa

The 6-foot-5, 246-pound senior was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, racking up 118 tackles (52 solo, 66 assisted) and also nabbed two interceptions.

TE Sam LaPorta, Iowa

With a third-string quarterback scheduled to take over the offense, a steadfast receiving corps is going to be essential for the Hawkeyes. LaPorta hauled in a team-high 53 catches for 601 yards.

WR Barion Brown, Kentucky

Brown has made an immediate impact on the offense as a freshman, leading the Wildcats with 604 yards, including 145 yards and a score against No. 1 Georgia. He’ll be asked to carry more of the offense with Will Levis and Chris Rodriguez opting out of the game.

DB Jordan Lovett, Kentucky

Lovett finished second on the Wildcats with 59 total tackles and was one of three players to record a team-high two interceptions. Along with fellow defensive backs Keidron Smith and Carrington Valentine, Lovett could exploit Iowa’s inexperience at quarterback.

College football bowl game expert picks

