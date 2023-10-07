Kentucky vs. Georgia prediction: See who ESPN 'College GameDay' crew is picking

No. 20 Kentucky is ranked for the time this season after defeating Florida last weekend. The Wildcats are 5-0 for the 14th time in program history ahead of their road game tonight against No. 1 Georgia.

But before the big SEC East Division game gets underway, the predictions are flowing in.

ESPN's "College GameDay" crew, featuring host Rece Davis and analysts Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard and Pat McAfee, was at the State Fair of Texas today in Dallas and moved inside Cotton Bowl Stadium for the last hour of the show.

The celebrity guest picker was Baker Mayfield, a Heisman winner and Oklahoma legend. Mayfield and the Sooners were featured on "College GameDay" four times, going 3-1. Oklahoma and Texas are playing in the Red River Rivalry game today.

Most fans and pundits favor Georgia (5-0, 2-0 SEC) in its matchup against Kentucky (5-0, 2-0).

The "College GameDay" analysts and Mayfield made their picks. Here's who they're taking:

Corso — Georgia

Herbstreit — Georgia

Howard — Georgia

McAfee — Georgia

Mayfield — Georgia

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Kentucky vs Georgia prediction: ESPN's college football Week 6 picks