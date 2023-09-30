Kentucky vs. Florida football live updates from SEC game in Lexington at Kroger Field

LEXINGTON — After hitting the road last week, Kentucky is back at Kroger Field for the fourth time in five games, hosting Florida, which is ranked No. 22 in the latest Associated Press poll and No. 23 in the US LBM Coaches Poll.

UK (4-0, 1-0 SEC), which is a 1 ½-point home favorite, has won two straight meetings against Florida (3-1, 1-0). The Wildcats are seeking their first three-game win streak in the series since a four-game run under Bear Bryant from 1948 through 1951.

The Courier Journal's Ryan Black and Scott Utterback are at Kroger Field and will have live updates throughout the game — here and on X, formerly known as Twitter — and complete coverage after. You can follow them on X at @RyanABlackand @Utterback13.

How to watch Kentucky vs Florida football game

Who: No. 23 Florida (3-1, 1-0 SEC) at Kentucky (4-0, 1-0)

When: Noon Saturday

Where: Kroger Field, Lexington

TV: ESPN

Radio: Tom Leach (play-by-play), Jeff Piecoro (analyst) and Dick Gabriel (sideline) will have the UK radio network call on 840 AM in Louisville and both 630 AM and 98.1 FM in Lexington and online at UKAthletics.com. The game also will be carried on satellite radio: Sirius (Channel 138), XM (Channel 190) and the SiriusXM app (Channel 961).

Streaming: Authenticated subscribers can access ESPN via TV-connected devices or by going to WatchESPN.com, the WatchESPN app or ESPN+.

