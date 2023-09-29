Kentucky vs. Florida football gameday guide: What to know as Wildcats host first SEC game

LEXINGTON — Youth has benefited Florida this season. And it has nothing to do with a player who suits up each week.

Instead, it's in the coaching offices, where 30-year-old Austin Armstrong is in his first season as the Gators' defensive coordinator. Among the youngest coaches in the FBS, Armstrong has engineered a turnaround for the unit through the first four games of 2023.

Last season, Florida ranked outside the top 80 nationally in both total defense and scoring defense. The Gators now lead the SEC (and rank No. 5 in the country) in total defense, giving up 244.8 yards per game. Florida allows only 13.5 points per game, tied for second in the SEC with Alabama and trailing only two-time defending national champion Georgia (11.3 ppg).

Kentucky, which has fielded one of the league's most efficient offenses, will test itself against Armstrong and the Gators at noon Saturday.

"They do a lot of things well," UK offensive coordinator Liam Coen said of Florida's defense. "They fly around to the football. They're extremely well-coached. They have a demeanor — you can tell that they have a mentality on the defense. … They're athletic in the back end. They're disruptive up front. They probably move and pressure more than anything we've seen to date."

One of the few areas in which Florida's defense has struggled: creating takeaways. The Gators have forced one turnover, tied for the fewest in the FBS.

Wildcats quarterback Devin Leary has been intercepted in every game, including two last week against Vanderbilt, to up his total to five as he continues to find his form.

"We're not trying to constantly push the ball down the field," Coen said. "It just so happens that we have a little bit more this year. I think the efficiency aspect of things — just pitching and catching, keeping the ball in play, checkdowns, throwing it away — ultimately help take care of the football and give you a better chance on early downs to be a little more efficient.

"I think that's something we're all striving for."

Kentucky vs Florida football pregame notes

Kentucky vs Florida odds

Kentucky is a 1 ½-point favorite at home against Florida, according to the DraftKings college football odds.

How to watch Kentucky vs Florida football game

Who: No. 23 Florida (3-1, 1-0 SEC) at Kentucky (4-0, 1-0)

When: Noon Saturday

Where: Kroger Field, Lexington

TV: ESPN

Radio: Tom Leach (play-by-play), Jeff Piecoro (analyst) and Dick Gabriel (sideline) will have the UK radio network call on 840 AM in Louisville and both 630 AM and 98.1 FM in Lexington and online at UKAthletics.com. The game also will be carried on satellite radio: Sirius (Channel 138), XM (Channel 190) and the SiriusXM app (Channel 961).

Streaming: Authenticated subscribers can access ESPN via TV-connected devices or by going to WatchESPN.com, the WatchESPN app or ESPN+.

