Kentucky vs Florida College Basketball Prediction, Game Preview

Kentucky vs Florida prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Saturday, March 5

Kentucky vs Florida How To Watch

Date: Saturday, March 5

Game Time: 2:00 ET

Venue: Exactech Arena at Stephen C. O’Connell Center, Gainesville, FL

How To Watch: CBS

Record: Kentucky (24-6), Florida (19-11)

Why Kentucky Will Win

Auburn should be able to take care of South Carolina, but if it doesn’t, Kentucky can win at least a share of the SEC regular season title with a win. At worst, it can at least be in the mix for second and help the overall cause for the SEC tournament.

The Wildcats have been rocky on the road lately, but the rebounding travels. UK is No. 1 in the nation in rebound margin and leads the SEC in field goal percentage.

It’s making things easy on the inside, it’s great on the offensive glass when things aren’t falling, and the wins keep coming even though the three aren’t there.

Florida is one of the worst rebounding teams in the SEC – it was -17 in the margin in the first meeting – but …

Why Florida Will Win

The Gators are playing well.

They’ve won three of their last four games with one of the hottest shooting scoring stretches of the season, hitting close to 52% over the last two games and nailing 24 threes. For a team that’s not big at shooting from the outside, it’s picking a great time to get rolling.

No, Florida can’t hang with Kentucky inside or on the boards, but it’ll keep shooting from the outside – it’s usually quantity over quality – and the defense forces a whole lot of mistakes.

The shooting has to stay hot to keep up, but …

Kentucky vs Florida: What’s Going To Happen

Kentucky will be too good on the glass.

Florida is great at home – winning six of its last seven games – but it couldn’t keep up with Arkansas the last time out because it couldn’t keep the Hogs off the offensive glass, and it couldn’t hold up on the inside.

Kentucky might have lost its last two road games, but it’ll find an extra gear to survive in a fun, energetic environment.

Kentucky vs Florida Prediction, Lines

Kentucky 75, Florida 71

Must See Rating: 4

