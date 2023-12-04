Kentucky vs. Clemson Gator Bowl first look: Story lines, key players, odds, more

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky football has an opportunity to cap its 2023 season with a bang — and in a warm-weather locale, no less.

UK will take on Clemson in the Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Florida, on Dec. 29. It marks the Wildcats' eighth straight bowl appearance, extending the longest run in school history. It's also the third-longest active postseason streak among SEC teams, bested by only national superpowers Georgia (27 seasons) and Alabama (20).

The Gator Bowl matchup, which was announced Sunday, will be the 14th all-time meeting between UK and Clemson; Kentucky holds an 8-5 edge in the series. But the Tigers have a 2-1 advantage in bowl games, winning the 1993 Peach and 2009 Music City bowls while the Wildcats triumphed in the 2006 Music City matchup.

Here are three story lines to watch ahead of the SEC/ACC clash at EverBank Stadium:

Can Kentucky build off Governor's Cup victory?

As Kentucky Wildcats wide receiver Anthony Brown-Stephens (5) cheers, Kentucky Wildcats running back Ray Davis (1) celebrates after scoring the go-ahead touchdown the Wildcats beat Louisville 38-31 Saturday and retaining the Governor's Cup. Nov. 24, 2023

As has been repeated ad nauseum, the Wildcats' got off to a blistering start this season, winning their first five games. But they only won two of their final seven regular-season outings. One of those victories was an upset of in-state rival Louisville, ranked No. 9 at the time, in the finale Nov. 25 at L&N Stadium.

If UK can top Clemson in the Gator Bowl, it will be the first time the Wildcats have won back-to-back games since the five-game stretch at the outset of the season.

How many Kentucky players will stick around for the bowl?

Kentucky Wildcats tight end Izayah Cummings (8) is brought down by South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back DQ Smith (1) in the first quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium last month. Cummings announced last week he would enter the transfer portal.

As of Sunday evening, 10 Wildcats had announced they'll leave the program and won't play in the bowl. That includes seven transfers (offensive lineman Grant Bingham, wide receiver Dekel Crowdus, tight end Izayah Cummings, defensive lineman Jamarius Dinkins, linebacker Luke Fulton, defensive back Jalen Geiger and running back JuTahn McClain) and a trio of NFL draft entrants (running back Ray Davis, defensive back Andru Phillips and offensive lineman Kenneth Horsey).

With the transfer portal opening Monday, there are bound to be more departures.

Last year, 13 Kentucky players entered the transfer portal during the winter window.

Will Wildcats' offense capitalize on Tigers' defensive departures?

Clemson linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. (54) runs down the hill with the team before playing Georgia Tech on Nov. 11. Trotter will not play in the Gator Bowl, as he is forgoing his senior season to enter the NFL draft.

Statistically, Clemson's defense is one of the best outfits in the ACC. The Tigers lead the league in total defense, passing yards allowed, first downs permitted, tackles for loss and turnovers forced.

But two key players won't suit up in the Gator Bowl: Linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr., the Tigers' leader in total tackles (54), tackles for loss (15) and sacks (5.5), will forgo his senior season to enter the NFL draft. Defensive back Nate Wiggins, a projected first-round pick, also opted out of the bowl to focus on the draft.

In addition, the unit will have a new voice in the room for the bowl game: Clemson dismissed its defensive ends coach, Lemanski Hall, last week.

Three Kentucky players to watch

Nov 18, 2023; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Kentucky Wildcats running back Ramon Jefferson (26) rushes against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the second quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports Kentucky

Devin Leary, sixth-year senior quarterback: As frustrating as Leary's season has been, he has a chance to make a statement in the Gator Bowl. Despite the Tigers' defensive losses to the draft, they still are a stout unit that has made life difficult on opponents' aerial attacks. Leary can finish 2023 as the runner-up in the SEC in touchdown passes. His 23 TD tosses this fall are tied with Alabama's Jalen Milroe and trail only LSU's Jayden Daniels (40).

Ramon Jefferson, seventh-year senior running back: With Davis and McClain moving on, Jefferson will have the opportunity to pace the backfield in Jacksonville. The most carries he's had in a single game in his two seasons at Kentucky came last month versus South Carolina, when he toted the rock six times; he should sail past that number midway through the first period against Clemson.

Maxwell Hairston, sophomore defensive back: Hairston has five interceptions in 2023 and needs just one more to move into a tie for third most in a season by a Wildcat since the statistic began being tracked. Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik won't make it easy on Hairston: Klubnik has tossed just eight interceptions in 413 attempts this season — an average of 51.6 passes between giveaways.

Three Clemson players to watch

Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) raises his arms after the team's 16-7 win over South Carolina at Williams-Brice Stadium on Nov. 25. Klubnik has thrown for 2,580 yards and 19 touchdowns this season.

Cade Klubnik, sophomore quarterback: Hailing from Austin, Texas, Klubnik has had a solid season in his first go-round as the Tigers' starting signal caller. In 12 regular-season games, Klubnik threw for 2,580 yards and 19 touchdowns while completing 63% (260 for 413) of his attempts. He's also rushed for 194 yards and four touchdowns on 110 carries.

Jake Briningstool, junior tight end: Briningstool is the Tigers' No. 1 option when they take to the air in the red zone, as he has a team-best five touchdowns this fall. For the season, Briningstool has 41 receptions for 407 yards.

Barrett Carter, junior linebacker: With Trotter gone, Carter becomes the Tigers' top tackler available. Carter has 63 tackles (9 for loss) to go along with three sacks, six quarterback hurries and three pass breakups. Carter had five (or more) tackles in eight of the 11 games he's participated in this season.

Kentucky vs. Clemson odds

Kentucky is a 7.5-point underdog against Clemson, according to the DraftKings college football odds.

How to watch Kentucky vs. Clemson football game

Who: Kentucky (7-5) vs. Clemson (8-4)

When: Noon Friday, Dec. 29

Where: EverBank Stadium; Jacksonville, Florida

TV: ESPN

Radio: Tom Leach (play-by-play) and Jeff Piecoro (analyst) will have the UK radio network call on 840 AM in Louisville and both 630 AM and 98.1 FM in Lexington and online at UKAthletics.com. The game also will be carried on satellite radio: Sirius (Channel 138), XM (Channel 190) and the SiriusXM app (Channel 961).

Streaming: Authenticated subscribers can access ESPN via TV-connected devices or by going to WatchESPN.com, the WatchESPN app or ESPN+.

