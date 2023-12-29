Kentucky vs. Clemson football in 2023 Gator Bowl: Wildcats can build on lead in series

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — During Dabo Swinney's tenure as Clemson's coach, the program has been become one of the best in college football. The Tigers have won nearly 80% (169-43) of their games under Swinney, which includes two national titles and eight ACC championships.

But it doesn't hold an edge over Kentucky — at least in the all-time rivalry between the two teams. The Wildcats lead the series 8-5.

Meeting No. 14 is on tap today, as the teams square off in the Gator Bowl at EverBank Stadium.

It will be the final college game for a number of UK's key players, from quarterback Devin Leary and running back Ray Davis to linebacker Trevin Wallace. Clemson wasn't as fortunate: Three starting defenders opted out of participating in the game as they look ahead to the NFL draft, while nine more Tigers won't play after entering the transfer portal.

The Courier Journal's Ryan Black is at EverBank Stadium and will have live updates throughout the game — here and on X, formerly known as Twitter — and complete coverage after. You can follow him on X at @RyanABlack.

How to watch Kentucky football vs. Clemson in Gator Bowl

Who: Kentucky (7-5) vs. Clemson (8-4)

When: Noon, Friday

Where: EverBank Stadium; Jacksonville, Florida

TV: ESPN

Radio: Tom Leach (play-by-play) and Jeff Piecoro (analyst) will have the UK radio network call on 840 AM in Louisville and both 630 AM and 98.1 FM in Lexington and online at UKAthletics.com. The game also will be carried on satellite radio: Sirius (Channel 138), XM (Channel 190) and the SiriusXM app (Channel 961).

Streaming: Authenticated subscribers can access ESPN via TV-connected devices or by going to WatchESPN.com, the WatchESPN app or ESPN+. To stream for free, click on the following links for either fuboTV (FREE TRIAL) or YouTube TV (FREE TRIAL).

