Kentucky vs Arkansas prediction, college basketball game preview

Kentucky vs Arkansas How To Watch

Date: Saturday, February 26

Game Time: 2:00 ET

Venue: Bud Walton Arena, Fayetteville, AR

How To Watch: CBS

Record: Kentucky (23-5), Arkansas (22-6)

Kentucky vs Arkansas Game Preview

Why Kentucky Will Win

Kentucky is back on track after the loss at Tennessee, rolling against Alabama and LSU teams that were just dangerous enough to come up with wins.

The Wildcats are shooting well again, they’re loading up on the free throw line, and they’re now at least threatening to do more from three even though they’ll never remind anyone of Steph Curry on the outside.

More than anything else, they’re still amazing on the boards.

They’ll be happy to get up and down the floor with the Hogs, but if they can do what they do on the defensive glass, they’ve got it.

However …

Why Arkansas Will Win

Arkansas has been amazing on the offensive boards.

They’ve won 12 of their last 13 games but forcing their way to the free throw line by attacking the rim, and that’s including making up for their misses and mistakes.

They don’t turn the ball over as much as Kentucky might want, and they’re holding up well defensively, holding teams under 40% from the field in four of the last six games.

No, they’re not shooting the lights out, and they’re not coming up with enough blocks, but …

What’s Going To Happen

Arkansas has been great defensively and making enough timely plays to overcome the other issues.

It held down Tennessee, pushed past Auburn, and cranked up the offense against Florida.

It hasn’t faced a team lately that can rebound and work inside like Kentucky can.

Arkansas is playing really, really well, and it’s got the confidence and momentum to rise up and pull this off at home, but Kentucky will pound, pound, pound on the boards and scoring inside the arc to pull this off.

Kentucky vs Arkansas Prediction, Lines

Kentucky 78, Arkansas 76

