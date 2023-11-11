Kentucky vs. Alabama live updates from college football Week 11 SEC game at Kroger Field

LEXINGTON — Kentucky has an opportunity for a program-defining victory Saturday.

UK hosts No. 8 Alabama at noon. The Crimson Tide enters on a seven-game win streak after dropping a non-conference game to Texas two months ago.

History isn't in the Wildcats' favor by any measure. They trail in the all-time series versus the Crimson Tide 2-38-1. And UK is just 1-19-1 against ranked Alabama squads.

While Kentucky coach Mark Stoops has lifted the program from a cellar dweller to a perennial bowl participant — the Wildcats are bowl bound for the eighth straight season, a school record — one area he's struggled to break away from the team's past: struggling versus top-10 foes.

UK has faced 18 opponents ranked in the AP top 10 during Stoops' tenure, which began with the 2013 season.

The Wildcats' record in those contests: 1-17.

Kentucky's lone win came against then-No. 10 Florida, 20-13, in 2021.

If the Wildcats can stem the Crimson Tide Saturday, it will be the highest-ranked opponent a Stoops-led squad has ever felled.

The Courier Journal's Ryan Black, C.L. Brown and Scott Utterback are at Kroger Field and will have live updates throughout the game — here and on X, formerly known as Twitter — and complete coverage after. You can follow them on X at @RyanABlack, @clbrownhoops and @Utterback13.

Kentucky football injury update

UK cornerback Andru Phillips, who went down with an injury in last week's win over Mississippi State, was not dressed out Saturday. Wildcat running back JuTahn McClain also is out today after sustaining an injury against the Bulldogs.

Kentucky vs. Alabama football pregame reading

How to watch Kentucky vs. Alabama football game

Who: No. 8 Alabama (8-1, 6-0 SEC) at Kentucky (6-3, 3-3)

When: Noon Saturday

Where: Kroger Field, Lexington

TV: ESPN

Radio: Tom Leach (play-by-play), Jeff Piecoro (analyst) and Dusty Bonner (sideline) will have the UK radio network call on 840 AM in Louisville and both 630 AM and 98.1 FM in Lexington and online at UKAthletics.com. The game also will be carried on satellite radio: Sirius (Channel 138), XM (Channel 190) and the SiriusXM app (Channel 961).

Streaming: Authenticated subscribers can access ESPN via TV-connected devices or by going to WatchESPN.com, the WatchESPN app or ESPN+.

