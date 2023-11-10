Kentucky vs. Alabama football gameday guide: Can Wildcats upset Nick Saban, Crimson Tide?

LEXINGTON — Tied 3-3 with South Florida at halftime Sept. 16 in Tampa, Florida, rumblings started about Alabama.

About how the Crimson Tide, 1-1 at the time and coming off a home loss to Texas, had fallen off. That this Alabama team, struggling to beat a South Florida squad coming off a 1-11 season and having five total victories since the beginning of the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, was a shell of the mighty, peerless program Nick Saban had forged over the previous 15 years.

That feels like a long time ago now.

The Crimson Tide went on to beat the Bulls, 17-3, and has not lost since that home setback to Texas. Alabama (No. 8 in the coaches, Associated Press and College Football Playoff rankings) enters Saturday at Kentucky on a seven-game win streak, which includes triumphs over a trio of ranked foes in Ole Miss, Tennessee and LSU.

As the Wildcats try to topple the Crimson Tide for only the third time in history, UK coach Mark Stoops knows the challenge his team is up against.

“Alabama is a team that you can see that is getting better and better," Stoops said. "A typical Nick Saban team that is very big, very physical, very talented and extremely well coached.

"They seem to be getting better and stronger as the year goes on. ... Just to match their physicality and improve and have a little better, more disciplined execution here this week — in particular, offensively — it’s going to take a total team effort."

Since taking over Kentucky's program prior to the 2013 season, Stoops is 0-3 against Saban and Alabama. During his tenure with the Crimson Tide, Saban has captured six national championships, eight SEC titles and owns an on-field record of 202-28 (the NCAA recognizes his record as 197-28 because Alabama was forced to vacate five wins in Saban's first season, 2007).

"When I think of Nick, the first thing that comes to my mind is respect. I have a ton of respect for coach," Stoops said. "He has been successful for a long, long time. He has his methods and his way. ... I have known him for a long time but never worked with him. But I think of respect and how he has done things consistently.

"He is like a machine.”

Here's what to know about Kentucky's home finale against Alabama:

Wildcats coach Mark Stoops will try to snap Alabama's seven-game winning streak in the series.

Kentucky vs. Alabama odds

Kentucky is an 11-point home underdog against Alabama, according to the DraftKings college football odds.

How to watch Kentucky vs. Alabama football game

Who: No. 8 Alabama (8-1, 6-0 SEC) at Kentucky (6-3, 3-3)

When: Noon Saturday

Where: Kroger Field, Lexington

TV: ESPN

Radio: Tom Leach (play-by-play), Jeff Piecoro (analyst) and Dusty Bonner (sideline) will have the UK radio network call on 840 AM in Louisville and both 630 AM and 98.1 FM in Lexington and online at UKAthletics.com. The game also will be carried on satellite radio: Sirius (Channel 138), XM (Channel 190) and the SiriusXM app (Channel 961).

Streaming: Authenticated subscribers can access ESPN via TV-connected devices or by going to WatchESPN.com, the WatchESPN app or ESPN+.

