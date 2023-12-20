Kentucky is viewed as a leading contender to land former USC offensive lineman Michael Tarquin

USC offensive tackle Michael Tarquin left the USC program as a graduate transfer after one season in Los Angeles, according to 247Sports’ Chris Trevino.

Tarquin came to USC last offseason by way of Florida. He was expected to fill an immediate role on a remade offensive line. He started the first seven games of the season, but was replaced in the starting five after the Notre Dame game.

He finished his lone season with the Trojans as the seventh-highest graded lineman for USC. Pro Football Focus gave him a 62.8 offensive grade, a 58.9 grade as a run blocker, and a 59 grade as a pass blocker. He was charged with allowing 14 pressures, including three sacks.

Tarquin previously played with the Florida Gators. He could very realistically land with their SEC competitor, the Kentucky Wildcats.

A Class of 2019 signee out of Citra (Florida) North Marion, Tarquin was a member of Dan Mullen’s first full recruiting class at Florida. Tarquin was a four-star prospect and top-50 recruit in Florida. Expect the power conference transfer to receive plenty of interest with Florida and Michigan State also being in the mix to land Tarquin too.

Kentucky offers Michael Tarquin, a former starter for USC and Florida. https://t.co/14OZIVdBf5 via @ethandewitt1 — A Sea of Blue (@ASeaOfBlue) December 17, 2023

