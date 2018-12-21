Kentucky transfer Quade Green headed to Washington

It didn’t take long for Quade Green to find his next college destination.

The Kentucky transfer will join coach Mike Hopkins and Washington, according to a report from ESPN’s Jeff Borzello.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

It’s been just over a week since Green announced he’d decided to leave the Wildcats after seeing his role reduced significantly under coach John Calipari.

“I have loved my time at Kentucky and love Coach Cal and the staff,” Green said in a statement at the time. “This was a difficult decision and one I didn’t take lightly. However, after talking with my family and the coaching staff, I just felt like it was best that I explore other opportunities for my athletic and academic future. I have enjoyed my time at Kentucky and I’ll never forget the Big Blue Nation for its love and its support.”

After averaging 9.3 points per game as a freshman, Green was down to eight points in just under 18 minutes per game as a sophomore, with his role continuing to diminish as the season went on.

The 6-foot point guard was recruited by Hopkins when Hopkins was an assistant on Jim Boeheim’s Syracuse staff. Green, a one-time top-25 recruit, will be eligible following the first semester next season and will have another year of eligibility remaining for 2019-20.