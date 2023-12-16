Kentucky transfer QB Destin Wade joins the Buffaloes

After loading up on offensive talent on the outside and on the line, the Colorado Buffaloes secured their potential quarterback of the future on Friday. Former four-star prospect (247Sports Composite) Destin Wade announced his intentions to transfer to Boulder after spending two years with the Kentucky Wildcats along with his brother Keaten Wade, who also committed to CU.

Listed at 6-foot-3, 223 pounds, Wade redshirted his freshman year at Kentucky in 2022 and started in the Wildcats’ bowl game, completing 16 of 30 passes for 98 yards while gaining 23 yards on 17 rushing attempts. Wade did not see any game action this past season, however.

Watching his high school tape, Wade’s dual-threat ability jumps off the screen. During his senior season at Summit (Tennessee), Wade rushed for 2,308 yards and 30 touchdowns while passing for 1,436 yards and 18 touchdowns. Along with being named Tennessee’s “Mr. Football,” he led his team to the state championship game three years in a row as a starter and won the title as a junior.

I wouldn’t be surprised if Wade is used as a running threat next season to spell Sheduer Sanders and jumpstart the Buffaloes’ rushing attack, much like Tim Tebow did at Florida during his freshman season.

