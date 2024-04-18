Kentucky transfer G Maddie Scherr cancels Iowa visit following Lucy Olsen commitment

The Iowa Hawkeyes originally had a visitor scheduled for Thursday.

Instead, Kentucky transfer point guard Maddie Scherr will look elsewhere. The 5-foot-10 senior guard canceled her visit after Iowa picked up a commitment from Villanova transfer point guard Lucy Olsen.

Hawkeye Report‘s Kyle Huesmann confirmed that news on Wednesday night.

As expected, I have confirmed that Kentucky point guard Maddie Scherr will not visit tomorrow. Hawkeyes are full at 15 players barring an unexpected transfer out. — Kyle Huesmann (@HuesmannKyle) April 18, 2024

It makes sense. Olsen steps right in as Iowa’s incumbent starting point guard, which would have been the starting slot Scherr was seeking. Plus, with Olsen’s commitment, Iowa is at the full 15 scholarship players.

That group features incoming freshmen Ava Heiden, Taylor Stremlow, Teagan Mallegni, Callie Levin and Aaliyah Guyton, redshirt freshman Ava Jones, sophomore Kennise Johnson, juniors Taylor McCabe, Jada Gyamfi and Hannah Stuelke and seniors Lucy Olsen, Sydney Affolter, Kylie Feuerbach, AJ Ediger and Addison O’Grady.

Scherr averaged 12.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists last season with the Wildcats. The Florence, Ky., native shot 33.5% from the field, 28.8% from 3-point range and 81.6% from the charity stripe.

While the Hawkeyes don’t have another roster spot for Scherr, Iowa fans will no doubt be excited about adding last season’s No. 3 leading scorer nationally in Olsen.

Olsen averaged 23.3 points per game last season with Villanova. The junior shot 43.8% from the field, 29.4% from 3-point range and 80.7% from the line. Olsen also averaged 4.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.9 steals per game.

