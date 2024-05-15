Kentucky’s top 2025 recruit is considering Auburn ahead of commitment date

Auburn is in the mix to land Kentucky’s top 2025 recruit ahead of this month’s commitment date.

Martels Carter, a four-star safety from Paducah, Kentucky, is set to announce his commitment on May 25 with Auburn being one of four programs remaining in the hunt with just over a week remaining. Carter will choose between Auburn, Colorado, and in-state programs in Louisville and Kentucky.

Ahead of his commitment, Carter tells On3 that “any school can sneak in” but he is focused on the aforementioned programs ahead of next week’s commitment date. Regarding Auburn, he says that safeties coach Charles Kelly and Auburn’s atmosphere keep them in the mix.

“I was his first stop,” Carter said of his March visit to Auburn. “(Kelly) spent the whole day with me, and that meant a lot to me. Coach Kelly, as a human being, I love him. As a coach, I respect him. I look up to him and see why people want to be coached by him. I also talk to Coach (Hugh) Freeze. He texts me and I talked to him. I definitely feel like a high priority for Auburn.”

If Carter were to choose another program other than Auburn, it does not mean that the Tigers are out of the race. Carter plans to visit the Plains twice in the coming months, once for Big Cat Weekend in July and once more for an official visit during the season.

Carter is the top recruit from Kentucky by all major recruiting outlets and is a top-25 overall safety, ranking as high as No. 8 by Rivals. Kentucky is the leader at this point but with two upcoming scheduled visits to Auburn, it is not too early to count Hugh Freeze and his staff out.

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Taylor on Twitter @TaylorJones__

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire