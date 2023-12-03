Kentucky will make its third appearance in TaxSlayer Gator Bowl; ACC opponent not yet named

Kentucky coach Mark Stoops has led the Wildcats to two Gator Bowls, going 1-1.

Kentucky will be the SEC team in the 79th TaxSlayer Gator Bowl but as of 4 p.m. on Sunday the ACC opponent had yet to be named by the conference.

The Wildcats (7-5) will make their third appearance in Jacksonville. They beat N.C. State 23-21 on Jan. 2, 2021 and lost to Georgia Tech 33-18 on Dec. 31, 2016.

The game will be at noon on Dec. 29 (ESPN) at EverBank Stadium.

According to a source with knowledge of the situation, the delay in the ACC team being named is because the conference is scrambling to slot their teams in the wake of Florida State not making the College Football Playoff. FSU will play Georgia in the Orange Bowl but the issue remains about where to send Louisville (10-3), N.C. State (9-3), North Carolina (8-4) and Clemson (8-4).

The TaxSlayer Gator Bowl is the nation's sixth-oldest college bowl game. It matches an SEC team vs. an ACC team. Tickets are on sale at taxslayergatorbowl.com.

Notre Dame fans do some crowdsurfing during the 2022 Gator Bowl between the Irish and South Carolina.

Most national bowl projections had the Gator Bowl snaring Tennessee (8-4) but when Ole Miss was elevated to the Peach Bowl -- giving the SEC four teams in the New Year's Six games -- the trickle-down effect sent xxx to Jacksonville.

This story is developing.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Wildcats will play in TaxSlayer Gator Bowl; ACC opponent not yet selected