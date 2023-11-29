Kentucky steamrolls No. 8 Miami, and John Calipari's Wildcats look like contenders

Nov 28, 2023; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard D.J. Wagner (21) celebrates during the first half against the Miami (Fl) Hurricanes at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports (USA Today Sports / reuters)

Two of the best offenses in the country met at Rupp Arena Tuesday night.

Only one lived up to the billing.

No. 12 Kentucky steamrolled No. 8 Miami, 95-73 in a matchup of two teams that entered Tuesday averaging better than 89 points per game. Kentucky's offense was dynamic and aggressive with a multitude of scorers getting buckets in the paint and from beyond the 3-point line.

Its defense, meanwhile, shut down options for a Miami team that entered Tuesday as the nation's best from 3-point distance (45.8%). There were no easy looks for the Hurricanes in Lexington. It was a dominant effort against a top-10 team, the kind that announces Final Four intentions.

Kentucky cruised with an eight-man rotation featuring heavy minutes from five freshmen. Five players scored in double figues in a balanced effort that saw the Wildcats shoot 59.7% from the field and 42.9% from 3-point distance. A young team that looked strong in a five-point lost to then-No. 1 Kansas on Nov. 15 is playing at another level four games later.

Justin Edwards, a projected lottery pick and the prize of No. 1 ranked recruiting class, played perhaps his best game as a Wildcat while shooting 5 of 7 from the field in an 11-point, three-rebound effort. An athletic scorer who can shoot and attack the basket, he was fearless in attacking the Miami defense.

Justin Edwards has some words for somebody who can't guard him. pic.twitter.com/98eTO20EZp — Rare Rookies #BBN (@rarerookies) November 29, 2023

Senior Antonio Reeves led the starting lineup with 18 points and five rebounds, while fellow senior Tre Mitchell added 14 points, seven assists and five rebounds as the veteran leaders on the floor.

But it was freshman Reed Sheppard who shone brightest in a breakout game on a national stage. The sharpshooter scored 21 points off the bench while shooting 8 of 13 from the field and 5 of 9 from 3-point distance. He added five rebounds, four assists and one steal.

Reed Sheppard from DEEP 3️⃣



The Wildcats are ROLLING in Rupp Arena 👀 @KentuckyMBB pic.twitter.com/5EDylDODDI — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) November 29, 2023

The Wildcats as a team assisted on a whopping 26 of their 37 made field goals.

Junior Wooga Poplar posted 19 points and eight rebounds for MIami. Preseason All-ACC pick Norchad Omier tallied 20 points and six rebounds and sparked an 18-2 Miami run in the first half that gave the Hurricanes a 29-23 lead.

But the Wildcats answered. They finished the half on a 19-8 run to take a 42-37 lead into halftime. Then they blew the game open with a 10-0 run to extend the lead to 54-39. Miami never recovered. A Hurricanes team that entered Sunday averaging 10.8 made 3-pointers per game shot 5 of 19 (26.3%) against a Wildcats defense intent on thwarting a comeback. Miami tallied less than 1/3 of Kentucky's assist total with eight on 26 made field goals.

For the Wildcats, it added up to the kind of effort normally seen from veteran-laden teams this time of year, not a group of mostly freshmen learning to play together. And they only project to get better with the addition of five-star 7-foot freshman Aaron Bradshaw, who's been sidelined with a foot injury, but has joined practice in full and projects to make his Kentucky debut soon.