Kentucky All-Stars boys basketball team, behind Max Green, rallies to defeat Indiana

LEXINGTON — Max Green was the leading scorer in Kentucky high school basketball last season at 32.1 points per game.

Now they know about him in Indiana, too.

The Oldham County High School product put on a show Friday night, scoring 36 points to lead the Kentucky All-Stars to a 103-82 victory over Indiana at Lexington Catholic High School.

Headed to Holy Cross, Green hit 14 of 16 shots overall and 5 of 7 from 3-point range — and made a new fan.

"I'm a Holy Cross fan!” a fan in the front row yelled. “I'm fixin' to go buy a ticket.”

It was a rare victory for a Kentucky team that trails the all-time series, 104-46. Indiana had won eight of the previous nine meetings.

But when Indiana Mr. Basketball Flory Bidunga — a 6-foot-10 center headed to Kansas — fouled out with 10:26 left, Kentucky took over. Bidunga dunked to pull Indiana within 67-66 but was then called for a technical foul, his fifth foul of the game.

Kentucky immediately put together a 19-2 run for an 86-68 lead. Green capped it with a 30-footer with 7:21 remaining.

Seneca product Quel'Ron House added 16 points for Kentucky. Mr. Basketball and University of Kentucky signee Travis Perry scored 12 points.

Jack Benter, a Purdue signee from Brownstown Central, led Indiana with 16 points.

The rematch is set for 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

This story will be updated.

