Kentucky star Josh Allen believes he should be No. 1 NFL pick

Kentucky linebacker Josh Allen, the SEC Defensive Player of the Year, believes he should go No. 1 in the 2019 NFL draft. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

Josh Allen was chosen No. 7 overall by the Buffalo Bills in the 2018 NFL draft.

But another Josh Allen may be chosen even higher in the 2019 draft. Just ask Josh Allen.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Kentucky linebacker Josh Allen, not to be confused with the former Wyoming quarterback, told reporters after the Wildcats’ Citrus Bowl victory over Penn State that he believes he should be the first player selected in the April draft.





Josh Allen: “You all record this. If I don’t go No. 1, I don’t know who is.” pic.twitter.com/bJds08C20r — Eric Crawford (@ericcrawford) January 1, 2019





With his play in 2018, he certainly made a great case. Allen added three more sacks in Tuesday’s 27-24 win over the Nittany Lions, giving him 17 for the season. Allen also had four tackles, including three tackles for loss, and a blocked field goal. For the season his numbers look like this: 88 tackles, 21.5 tackles for loss and 17 sacks.

Pretty good, huh?

Story continues

The 6-foot-5, 260-pound senior won the SEC defensive player of the year for his efforts. Allen also took the Nagurski, Bednarik and Lott awards back to Lexington. Next is the NFL. Allen is among a slew of talented pass-rushers in this class. Other potential first-rounders include Ohio State’s Nick Bosa, Clemson’s Clelin Ferrell (if he declares), Florida’s Jachai Polite and Mississippi State’s Montez Sweat, among others. This year also presents a great group of interior linemen as well, highlighted by Houston’s Ed Oliver, Michigan’s Rashan Gary and Alabama’s Quinnen Williams (if he declares).

With the quarterback class weakened by Oregon’s Justin Herbert deciding to return to school, Allen could propel himself to that No. 1 spot held by the Arizona Cardinals. Arizona drafted Josh Rosen out of UCLA to be its quarterback of the future last year, so that helps Allen’s chances for sure.

Only 113 days until we find out.

More from Yahoo Sport

• Roger beats Serena in exhibition match

• Fired Bengals coach gives questionable endorsement

• Paylor: This was the most unfair firing of the NFL season

• Thamel: With Holgorsen gone, 5 candidates for WVU job

