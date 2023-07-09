Kentucky will see what it looks like on the floor in Toronto

Jul. 9—From head coach John Calipari on down, nobody has a firm grasp on how the University of Kentucky will play this season.

That starts with how UK will look this week when it travels to Toronto for the GLOBL JAM tournament for U23 national teams. Kentucky will be Team USA in this event, which starts Wednesday with Kentucky going against Team Germany at 12:30 p.m. CT in a game televised on CBS Sports Network.

Kentucky will meet Team Canada on Thursday at 7 p.m. CT and that will be tape delayed to 11 p.m. CT on CBS Sports Network. Kentucky plays Team Africa on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. CT live on CBS Sports Network.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Those games will determine if Kentucky will play in the Gold Medal game, which is next Sunday at 7 p.m. and will be live on CBS Sports Network if UK is playing.

This will be the first time against outside competition for Kentucky, which had 10 practice sessions in front of the 4-team event. Kentucky will be decidedly the youngest team there with seven freshmen and two sophomores claiming nine of its 12 scholarships.

"You don't really know your team so you can't say we're going to play a certain way," Calipari said recently in Lexington. "You don't know who your team is, how do you know how you're going to play?"

That has been the team's public stance after a week of player interviews in Lexington. Calipari started all that with his first media appearance since the end of UK's season in the NCAA Tournament in March.

Advertisement

Some of the discovery about the Wildcats will happen against these teams that are older, more experienced, know how to play together, and are likely physical all over the floor.

Unselfishness and high intensity levels have marked UK's practices to get ready for this summer trip.

"They play fast and they play together, they go hard and they get after it," said Tre Mitchell, a transfer from West Virginia who has also played at Texas after two productive years starting his career at UMass. "You can see them pushing themselves during games. If they're willing to go that hard during the game, what are they doing during practice?

"The level we compete at every single day. Dudes are willing to put their bodies on the line to make the right plays. Dudes are unselfish on the court."

Advertisement

Much has been made of Kentucky's youth, and freshman Aaron Bradshaw's foot surgery along with his absence will also be studied during this trip.

Not having Bradshaw will give UK a chance to look at other combinations in the post and at power forward.

Ugonna Onyenso (6-foot-11) will get a lot of minutes in the post, but Mitchell has experience at the four and five and will very likely see time in the post.

Calipari has seen how much Onyenso has improved, and this was after the UK coach declared immediately after last season ended that the shot blocker could be "one of the best big guys in the country next year."

Advertisement

Shot blocking has always been central to Calipari defensive sets, so Onyenso should provide an early look at how effective he can be protecting the rim.

Mitchell, at 6-9, should be a good scorer and effective rebounder at power forward or in the post. He could also be effective if UK wants to play small and go with three guards.

The wing players start with Justin Edwards, a 6-7 freshman who is a projected NBA lottery pick and could emerge as one of Kentucky's best all-around players. UK is looking for Edwards to be a consistent shot maker and a guy who can guard multiple positions.

Adou Thiero is a 6-6 versatile sophomore who would help Kentucky overall if his game has developed. He will be in the rotation this season and could be a strong defensive player.

Advertisement

Jordan Burks scored a lot in Overtime Elite, and the 6-9 shooter will need to be much more efficient offensively and make some kind of contribution on the defensive end to get minutes as a freshman.

Kentucky's guards are the most talented group on the team, and they are led by returning top scorer Antonio Reeves, standout freshmen DJ Wagner and Rob Dillingham, Kentucky Mr. Basketball Reed Sheppard, and late signing Joey Hart.

Look for a lot of three-guard lineups early, and perhaps throughout the whole season with this backcourt collection.

Getting Reeves back on the team was vital after a long wait following his NBA Draft and transfer portal exploration. The 6-5 graduate student scored 14.4 points a game and was UK's best outside scoring threat, hitting 80 3-pointers over 34 games and shooting better than 40% from deep until the forgettable 1-for-10 performance to end the season against Kansas State.

Advertisement

Wagner (6-3) has been a special talent and considered the No. 1 player in the class of 2023 for a long time. The projected NBA lottery pick will almost certainly be UK's starting point guard, and he has major star potential as this season progresses.

Dillingham is 6-2 and considered a strong perimeter scorer who can get rolling offensively.

Sheppard will get some work as a solid combo guard who is a McDonald's All-American.

"We're trying to make it so they can play off one another, I love how the guards are creating for each other, Calipari said.

The creation of this 2023-24 Kentucky basketball team will truly begin with the games it will play this week in the GLOBL JAM.