Kentucky scores 31 in the second half to upset No. 10 Louisville, 38-31

Ray Davis had three TDs as Kentucky knocked off No. 10 Louisville.

Kentucky scored 31 points in the second half as Ray Davis broke a 37-yard TD run for the game-winning score in a 38-31 win over No. 10 Louisville.

Davis scored with 1:02 to go after a furious back-and-forth in the final quarter. Kentucky had just seven points at halftime yet took the lead twice in the final nine minutes.

After Davis scored, Louisville's last-ditch drive to tie the game or win with a two-point conversion ended when Jack Plummer was picked off in the end zone.

Kentucky’s first lead of the game came with 8:37 to go when Devin Leary hit Davis for a 20-yard TD. Louisville tied the game with 2:33 to go after each team committed a terrible turnover in the interim but Davis made sure that Kentucky didn’t need to rely on kicker Alex Raynor to kick a game-winning field goal.

Davis finished the game with 14 carries for 76 yards and had four catches for 51 yards with three total touchdowns.

The Wildcats trailed 17-7 with less than six minutes to go in the third quarter after Louisville reeled off a TD drive that took over nine minutes off the clock. But the margin was cut to three within seconds on a 100-yard kickoff return TD by Barion Brown.

Louisville responded with another TD drive to extend the lead back to 10 but Kentucky scored in two plays as Leary hit Davis for a TD after a 55-yard pass to open the drive. Those two plays were the only offensive plays the Wildcats ran all quarter.

Louisville's New Year's Six hopes take a big hit

The Cardinals could have locked themselves into a New Year's Six spot with an 11-1 regular season ahead of an ACC title game matchup against Florida State next week. Now Louisville is in danger of finishing the season at 10-3 and dropping behind both Ole Miss and Penn State in the NY6 pecking order if Florida State fails to make the playoff and heads to the Orange Bowl.

Plummer finished the game 24-of-33 passing for 242 yards and two TDs but had two turnovers. Louisville averaged less than four yards a carry and allowed Kentucky to score on four of its five second-half possessions.

With one win over a ranked opponent (Notre Dame), Louisville could find itself behind both the Rebels and Nittany Lions in the next CFP rankings. But even though Louisville’s wiggle room for a New Year’s Six game might have disappeared, the scenario is still pretty much the same: a win against FSU is a guaranteed trip to the Orange Bowl.

Kentucky ends regular season on a high note

It's been a struggle of a season for the Wildcats (7-5, 3-5 SEC). Leary transferred in from NC State and his addition to the offense hoped to boost the passing game.

Instead, the UK pass offense struggled for much of the regular season as Davis powered the offense with over 1,000 yards. The Wildcats got a win over Florida but were not competitive in losses to Missouri, Georgia and Alabama, while also losing to Tennessee by six. Saturday's win is the fifth straight over Louisville for Kentucky and should move the Wildcats up the SEC bowl pecking order a spot or two.