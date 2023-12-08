Kentucky running back Ray Davis to play in Gator Bowl vs. Clemson: 'See y'all December 29th'

Kentucky fans are going to get one last ride with All-SEC running back Ray Davis.

The star, who rushed for 1,066 yards as a fifth-year senior in his first season with the Wildcats, released a video Thursday indicating his intention to declare for the 2024 NFL Draft. But not before he plays in the Gator Bowl against Clemson on Dec. 29.

Davis was reportedly waffling between sitting out the bowl game, with Kentucky coach Mark Stoops saying during media availability the running back was "going back and forth" between playing and sitting out.

“I think he’s kind of going back and forth," Stoops said. "Trying to decide if it’s best for him to play in the (Gator Bowl) or not.”

Davis seems to have given his answer:

"First and foremost, I wanna say thank you to God for allowing me to be in the position I'm in today," Davis said. "To the Big Blue Nation, I wanna say thank you for showing me the best parts of what college football can be. To the staff and to the coaches here at Kentucky, I wanna say thank you. And for helping me grow into the best young man I can be. To my teammates. The boys. I'm forever indebted in here. I love y'all the most. And I appreciate y'all for being on this journey with me."

After a brief highlight reel, Davis posted the message: "See y'all December 29th."

chapter started: Sep 2, 2023 > chapter ends Dec 29,2023 💙 pic.twitter.com/oBCAfbQCRk — Re'Mahn Davis (@Ray_Davis07) December 8, 2023

Kentucky is making its eight consecutive bowl appearance, the longest streak in program history, and is trying to win its fifth bowl game in six years (the Wildcats lost the Music City Bowl to Iowa last season). It won the 2021 Gator Bowl against N.C. State, so it will hope to repeat that success against another ACC opponent in the Tigers.

Kentucky finished this season 7-5 (3-5 SEC) and upset in-state rival Louisville to end the regular season.

Davis previously played for Temple and Vanderbilt before transferring to Kentucky for his fifth and final season. 2023 marked his second straight year rushing for more than 1,000 yards, after he played just seven games in 2020 and 2021 combined. His best game this year came, incidentally, against the Gators, in which Davis rang up 280 yards on 26 carries and scored four touchdowns (three rushing) to upend Florida.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Ray Davis confirms he will play for Kentucky in Gator Bowl vs. Clemson