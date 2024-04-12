Kentucky reportedly targeting BYU coach Mark Pope to replace John Calipari

Mark Pope has never won an NCAA tournament game. He is now set to become the head coach of Kentucky. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Kentucky is reportedly zeroing in on their next head coach. It's a name few people were expecting when John Calipari vacated the job.

The Wildcats are targeting BYU head coach Mark Pope, according ESPN's Pete Thamel and CBS Sports' Matt Norlander. No deal has been finalized, but the situation is reportedly trending that way.

Pope played two seasons at Kentucky, redshirting a season after transferring from Washington then playing from 1994 to 1996 under Rick Pitino. He was fifth on the team in total minutes as it went 34-2 and won the NCAA title.

That's a positive on Pope's résumé as he takes over a blue blood. His actual history as a coach, however, makes the hire quite a surprise.

Pope has worked as a head coach since 2015 at BYU and Utah Valley. With the Cougars, he has posted a 110-52 record in five seasons, with two NCAA Tournament berths. His teams failed to win a game in both appearances, getting upset as a No. 6 seed in the first round of both.

John Calipari left Kentucky after another 1st round exit

There was some speculation Kentucky would be looking for a head coach this offseason, but not because of Calipari leaving elsewhere.

Calipari's approval rating among Wildcats fans has steadily decreased since winning a national championship in 2012 and hit an all-time low last month, when Kentucky was bounced in the first round of March Madness as a No. 3 seed by No. 14 seed Oakland. It was the second time Kentucky had lost in the first round in three years, with only one win in the tournament since 2019.

That sure felt like a potentially fireable situation for Calipari, but the tricky part was a reported $33 million buyout in his contract. There was no movement on that front for weeks, until the rumblings of Calipari potentially leaving for Arkansas.

Those soon came to fruition, leaving the Wildcats looking for a head coach relatively late in the cycle. And the end result was Pope. He wasn't exactly their first choice.

Kentucky's options were limited after Scott Drew turned them down

Kentucky is theoretically one of the biggest jobs in college basketball, so it made sense that Calipari's exit immediately led to speculation they could land a big name.

UConn's Dan Hurley. Alabama's Nate Oats. Baylor's Scott Drew. The Chicago Bulls' Billy Donovan. All of these were presented as options, and they quickly went nowhere. Oats released a statement affirming his commitment to the Crimson Tide. Hurley laughed them off the stage after the national championship game. Drew appeared to consider it then stuck with the Bears. Donovan was reportedly never seriously pursued.

There's no telling how widely Kentucky searched before landing on Pope, but it's hard to imagine a very hungry fanbase being happy with the hire after the possibilities that were initially presented.