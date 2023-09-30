Kentucky RB Ray Davis credits O-line for career day vs. Florida: 'I had nothing to do with it'

Kentucky running back Ray Davis is nearly as humble as he was great against Florida's rushing defense on Saturday.

Following a career day for the Wildcats back, it would have been understandable — expected, even — for Davis to pat himself on the back for his rushing performance in a 33-14 win. Instead, the Vanderbilt transfer deflected all attention away from himself to instead heap praise on his offensive line unit after he rushed for 280 yards and three touchdowns while adding a 9-yard touchdown reception vs. the Gators.

Indeed, Davis even went so far as to tell ESPN sideline reporter Katie George that he had "nothing to do" with his rushing stats vs. Florida when she asked him what made him such a great running back.

"The big blue wall," Davis said. "I mean, that's what it is. I had nothing to do with today. I had nothing to do with today. It was my tight ends, my big blue wall. You know, they've been facing a lot of criticism and honestly today they were able to show out. They showed what we can do. I think today we almost rushed for 300 yards. So again it's all thanks to them, all thanks to God and thanks to Coach (Mark) Stoops for letting me come here."

Davis, of course, wasn't entirely correct regarding his team's rushing totals. The Wildcats ran for 329 yards as a team, per ESPN's stats. He himself nearly reached that total, rushing for 280 yards: third-most in a single game in Kentucky football history. It also marks the highest single-game mark thus far of the 2023 college football season.

Still, Davis' assertion he had nothing to do with his performance isn't wholly incorrect: His offensive line was tremendous, paving the way for him to average an absurd 10.8 yards per carry. They helped him power through for a touchdown with 13 Gators on the field, and he also had a 75-yard rushing touchdown where he was practically untouched by the Gators defense to help him with that incredible total.

"SWEET BABY RAY‼️"



Ray Davis takes it 75 yards to the HOUSE 🏠 pic.twitter.com/Q6JnFGBboO — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 30, 2023

He also had eight rushes of at least 10 yards on the day to help him reach that total. For his efforts, he now ranks third in Kentucky football history behind only Moe Williams (299 yards) and Lynn Bowden Jr. (284) for most rushing yards in a single game.

Stoops, of course, was more effusive in his praise of Davis, saying his performance was "special" before adding he "deserves a lot of credit."

"He was special today," Stoops said. "He's been special. To get those types of explosive runs against the Gators, you know with the way he runs it, and the receiving yards, you know, he deserves a lot of credit."

Whether it was Davis or the offensive line likely makes no difference to Wildcats fans. They'll enjoy the historic performance in the historic victory all the same.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Kentucky's Ray Davis 'had nothing to do' with rushing day vs. Florida